How to unlock and use Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a very useful consumable item that you can collect and use during your journey. It gives your character a random temporary boost in battle, which could help you significantly in difficult boss fights. Although easy to collect, some players may not know how to obtain and use it, considering the game doesn't explain much about it.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Everything you need to know about Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Aurum Feather is a consumable item that gives your character a random buff when consumed. It can increase your health, stamina, or attack damage for a short period. You can use it during boss fights or when you’re low on healing items.

However, it’s worth noting that you don’t get to choose which boost you get – the selection is completely random. Still, it gives you a significant advantage in most use cases. Moreover, it works instantly when consumed and does not interrupt your movement or make you vulnerable.

How to unlock

Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via SK Gaming // 505 Games)

To collect Aurum Feathers, you must kill Harbinger Cuckoos, small bird-like enemies with glowing yellow wings and red eyes. These creatures can be found across the map and are easy to spot.

They are often seen on rooftops, cliffs, and high platforms, and can be killed with just one hit from any weapon. If they are too far, use a ranged spell or weapon. Each Harbinger Cuckoo grants you one Aurum Feather – you can hold up to 999.

How to use

The Aurum Feather is useful during boss fights (Image via SK Gaming // 505 Games)

There are two simple ways to use the Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Either open your inventory and use it, or assign the feather to one of your four item quickslots and press the assigned input during gameplay. This will allow you to use it instantly.

Once used, you’ll receive one of these three buffs:

Temporarily increases maximum HP .

. Temporarily increases maximum Stamina .

. Temporarily boosts all attack damage.

That concludes our guide on the Aurum Feather in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It is a small yet important item in the game. Collect as many as you can and use them wisely.

