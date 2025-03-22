Friend Actions in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is an important mechanic that can be used to deliver an extra bit of damage when fighting enemies. The latest Atelier title provides players with the ability to switch between different characters. But that is not the only way your allies can help in the game.

Ad

This article guides you on how to unlock and use Friend Actions in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

A guide to Friend Actions in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

Your allies will roam the lands with Yumia and assist her in combat. During an active encounter, players can switch characters. This helps make the combat more engaging as each fighter has its own strengths that can develop. Aside from just taking control, players can also trigger combo strikes involving two characters. These are called Friend Actions.

Ad

Trending

One of the numerous Friend Actions in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (Image via Koei Tecmo)

How to unlock it?

Ad

During the initial hours of the game, you'll get access to Yumia's skill tree. Here, head over to the "Combat" tab (use left/right bumpers), where you'll find the Friend Actions Node. Use the skill points to purchase it.

This will unlock a new quest. To activate it, go to your Atelier and interact with Victor. To complete the mission, you must seek out Red Wolf on the map and defeat him. He will be marked on the overworld with a yellow shield-shaped icon that has an exclamation mark in the center. Head northwards from the Atelier and complete the objective to unlock Friend Actions in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Ad

How to use it?

Stunning an enemy (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To use a Friend action on an enemy, you must stun them first (use ranged attacks or specific attacks). Next, you'll need to hit an enemy with an item that they're vulnerable/weak to.

Ad

This will trigger a Friend Action in the game. However, it will then destroy said item. This is done to prevent users from spamming the attacks, especially in the early hours. However, it does deal a good chunk of damage in the process.

Check out other guides on Atelier Yumia:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.