Should you play previous games in the series before Atelier Yumia?

With Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land set to release on March 21, 2025, many players are wondering whether they will have to play previous games from the series to fully understand the new title's story. The short answer is: no, you don’t need to play previous entries to enjoy Atelier Yumia.

Each title in the series features standalone stories with little connection between them. In this article, we have delved into all the details about Atelier Yumia to familiarize you with the game before you dig into it after the global release.

Is Atelier Yumia connected to previous entries?

Yumia has no direct connection to previous games (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

While some Atelier games are part of trilogies (such as the Arland, Dusk, and Mysterious trilogies) with interconnected characters and lore, Atelier Yumia is not tied to any of these storylines.

It introduces a fresh world where alchemy is considered taboo, setting it apart from previous games that often featured alchemy as a widely accepted practice. Because of this, there are no prior plot elements or characters that you need to be familiar with before jumping into Atelier Yumia.

However, if you have played previous Atelier games, there will be some familiar mechanics and themes for you, such as item synthesis, turn-based combat, and character-driven storytelling. Atelier Yumia also introduces new features, such as a base-building mechanic and more.

While the art style is nothing new, there's still a lot to see (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Atelier Yumia is an excellent entry point for beginners too. Due to its standalone story and easy-to-learn gameplay, anyone can quickly adapt to it. The game’s new “Simple Synthesis” system is designed to make alchemy more accessible, and its blend of exploration, battles, and crafting makes sure that any player who has some familiarity with RPGs will have a blast playing it.

While the art style and character designs are somewhat generic and follow a cliche template set by popular JRPG titles, Atelier Yumia also features many signature visuals and unique character animations. This latest entry is by far the most visually appealing title in the franchise.

In conclusion, it is not necessary to play the previous games to enjoy Atelier Yumia, but trying them out will make it easier for you to get the hang of the gameplay elements in Yumia.

