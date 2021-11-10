How to unlock and use the Happy Home Network App in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons first paid DLC has brought a wealth of features to a game that had a rather uneventful summer.

These features include the Happy Home Network App. For those who have been patrons of the Animal Crossing franchise, design has been an integral part of the Animal Crossing experience for them.

Thanks to the Happy Home Paradise update, these design skills can now be transferred to the creation of dream vacation homes for the villagers that reside on their Animal Crossing island.

To take advantage of this, players in the long-running franchise need access to the Happy Home Network App.

Using the Happy Home Network App to design vacation homes for Animal Crossing villagers

Players will be scouting the sunny shores of the island to turn village residents' dream homes into reality.

Villagers will share the theme of their vacation home with the player, including three essential items their homes would be incomplete without.

Players can use the app to share designs (Image via Nintendo)

Niko will inform Animal Crossing players that the designs will be included within Paradise Planning, which is used to display the players work.

Once players have taken the appropriate photos for the portfolio, they can locate the Happy Home Network App on their NookPhones. The application itself will be located in the bottom right corner.

How to share and view custom designs on the app

Animal Crossing players can view their previous work and follow up with the progress of their current project. After players take and upload their first photo, players will receive an invite from Lottie to visit the first official client, Eloise, to add more to the player's portfolio.

Players can build their portfolio in no time (Image via Nintendo)

Sadly, while players can view the photos without much trouble, they can't visit their islands on their own.

Players also need to be in the archipelago to visit clients. That's about everything players need to know on the subject.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' paid DLC has been a game changer so far. Players can not only design vacation homes for their villagers but can also pair them up as roommates.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can use amiibo cards to invite the Animal Crossing villagers they want to see and can pair them up with their favorite ones.

Edited by Danyal Arabi