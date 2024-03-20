How to upgrade the Alchemy Cauldron in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

In Genshin Impact 4.5, upgrading the Alchemy Cauldron is one of the tasks you must complete in the Alchemical Ascension event. It is a major aspect of the event as it enhances the size and performance of the cauldron. With more space, you can easily add more ingredients to reach the maximum tuning rate and concoct higher-grade alchemy potions. Fortunately, you only need to increase your alchemy level to purchase upgrades for the Alchemy Cauldron.

Just interact with Freda to check out the shop supplies in the event shop. The funds required for the cauldron upgrades will increase with each purchase. Furthermore, completing the event challenges will reward players with Primogems and many other in-game resources. Here is everything you need to know about Alchemy Cauldron upgrades in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension.

Genshin Impact guide to upgrade Alchemy Cauldron in Alchemical Ascension

Freda's event shop preview (Image via HoYoverse)

In Alchemical Ascension, you spend much time concocting different potions in your Alchemy Cauldron. As mentioned previously, you must upgrade the cauldron to improve its size, performance, and efficacy. You can interact with Freda, who operates the event shop, to purchase the Alchemy Cauldron upgrades. Here is a quick overview:

Improved Alchemy Cauldron (I) - 6000 Funds

Improved Alchemy Cauldron (II) - 8000 Funds

Improved Alchemy Cauldron (III) - 20000 Funds

Improved Alchemy Cauldron (IV) - 40000 Funds

You can find these upgrades under the shop supplies segment. As shown above, you need a lot of funds to purchase them. In addition, you will also have to increase your Alchemy Level to become eligible to purchase these upgrades in Genshin Impact.

How do you increase your Alchemy Level?

Concoct potions and buy alchemy upgrades to increase EXP levels (Image via HoYoverse)

Two methods exist to increase your Alchemy Level in Genshin Impact in the Alchemical Ascension event. Here is a quick overview:

Concoct potions with high-quality ingredients

Increase alchemical efficiency

High-quality materials increase the overall efficacy of the potion, and these high-tier potions result in tons of experience points that are applied to the potion and Alchemy Levels. Thus, concocting as many high-quality potions as possible is recommended.

When the player has access to Operation Bonuses during the second phase of the event, they can buy improvements to improve their potion shop. The Alchemical Efficiency section has an upgrade called Listen to Reasoned Inquiry, which boosts the Alchemy Level EXP you receive for every brewed potion.

Event Challenges and Rewards

Upgrade the cauldron 4 times to receive event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three event challenges related to upgrading your Alchemy Cauldron in the first two phases of the Alchemical Ascension. Here is a quick overview:

Upgrade the Alchemy Cauldron 1 time(s)

Upgrade the Alchemy Cauldron 2 time(s)

Upgrade the Alchemy Cauldron 4 time(s)

Completing these will reward players with 90 Primogems, 60K Mora, and several gold talent books.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.