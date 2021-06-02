The world of Biomutant is vast, with plenty of locations to explore. For players who find themselves needing to create other pathways and opportunities, knocking down a door might do the trick.

The crowbar is one of the most valuable tools in Biomutant. Like any weapon, gamers can upgrade this melee weapon, granting them access to some of the most potent Ultimate Weapons in the game.

How to upgrade the crowbar in Biomutant

THe NPC location on the map (Image via THQ Nordic)

To upgrade the crowbar in Biomutant, players will need to track down an NPC by the game of Pebble, located in the Knack Hill area of the map. This place is close to Sknapptrutt Outpost.

Pebble resides in a small cave on the face of a cliff. The cliff is between the Deadzone to the west and the outpost itself. He is recognizable by his bright red fur.

Pebble will hand over a quest known as Prioritizing Pebble (Image via THQ Nordic)

After speaking to this NPC, a new Biomutant quest known as Prioritizing Pebble will begin. Pebble will want players to test three different climbing routes to ensure they are safe.

The first route is right behind Pebble, so they can tackle that one immediately. The other two are marked on the map and are fairly easy and straightforward with no surprises. All three routes are quite safe.

Completing Pebble's missions will not be an issue (Image via THQ Nordic)

Once all three climbing routes have been tested, players can return to Pebble. He will then upgrade the crowbar as a way to say thanks to the Biomutant player. Tougher doors will be no issue after that.

This quest can be completed early on in Biomutant, making obtaining an upgraded crowbar a breeze. This will unlock the opportunity from some high-level loot a bit earlier, too.