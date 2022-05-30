How to upgrade weapons in Sniper Elite 5

Players can upgrade any weapon they come across in Sniper Elite 5 to make it even more deadly.

Apart from sniper rifles, players can also use weapons like machine guns and pistols in the game. These can all trigger the iconic X-Ray feature when taking down an enemy.

The slow-motion kill camera and the power behind the weapon will see upgrades throughout the game.

Finding a workbench and utilizing it to make weapons even stronger is a must.

How to find a workbench in Sniper Elite 5

Workbenches will unlock weapon upgrades in Sniper Elite 5 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

There are three workbenches on each campaign mission. All three have different purposes, with one being specifically for snipers, one for secondary weapons, and one for pistols and sidearms.

A workbench is a necessity in order to upgrade weapons to their full potential. As players get near one, a golden gear will pop up as an icon on the map. This helps players identify the workbench and find it after they have gotten close.

Before extracting from a mission, players should scour the area to find a workbench and put it to use. This is how they can unlock a majority of the game's weapon parts and other upgrades.

Weapons themselves are unlocked through story progression or challenges in Sniper Elite 5. Each weapon in the loadout screen can be viewed and will show its unlock requirements. Once obtained, it can be upgraded with available parts.

How to upgrade weapons

Sniper Elite 5 allows for a large amount of weapon customization (Image via Rebellion Developments)

Players can head to the loadout screen to see their arsenal of weapons. Clicking on the weapon category, finding the weapon to upgrade, and selecting "Customization" will open the upgrade feature.

This is where players can see locked and unlocked upgrades for the gun. Any locked upgrades will have the "Unlock Requirement" in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

Each gun starts with the Standard selection in all categories. Underneath that will be the various upgrades and attachments that players have unlocked.

All of the upgrades will show the effect it has on the gun's stats, including any changes to the following:

Power

Rate of Fire

Control

Mobility

Audible Range

Zoom

Magazine Size

In addition, a list of pros and cons will be shown under the stats and their changes. A short description will be shown at the bottom right near the unlock requirement or by itself if the weapon is already unlocked.

The majority of weapon upgrades will provide some sort of boost to the gun but will also include a detriment. Study the upcoming mission's briefing and choose an upgrade that will benefit the scenario that is ahead.

