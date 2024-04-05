How to use Boom Mic in Content Warning

Utilizing a Boom Mic in Content Warning is essential for achieving good sound quality in your videos. When embarking on journeys to capture footage of eerie locations and deadly creatures, audio quality plays a crucial role in attracting viewers to your SpookTube video content.

The financial success of your videos is heavily reliant on the quality of both audio and video, making the acquisition of a Boom Mic imperative. However, obtaining it is no easy feat and requires certain steps.

Basically, after starting the game, you need to follow some steps. Upon completing these steps, you'll get funds, enabling you to purchase the Boom Mic. To increase the viewership of your SpookTube videos, follow the steps mentioned below and easily obtain the Boom Mic in Content Warning.

How to get Boom Mic in Content Warning

You have to purchase the Boom Mic in Content Warning (Image via YouTube/Baz)

Once you acquire the Boom Mic, utilizing it is straightforward. Simply equip it, and it will effortlessly capture high-quality video recordings. To acquire the Boom Mic in Content Warning, adhere to these steps:

Step 1) Begin by launching the game and completing the necessary actions to initiate the first journey. Upon commencing your journey, you'll arrive at a house, where you can customize your character and watch SpookTube videos.

Step 2) Leave the house. Collect gadgets, such as the torch and camera, along the way. Progress forward and enter the Dive Bell machine to embark on your first horror adventure.

Step 3) Upon reaching the Factory, explore the surroundings and commence filming. Exercise caution around dangerous creatures, maintaining a safe distance while filming scary footage.

Step 4) After completing the first run, escape the factory using the Dive Bell. Subsequently, retrieve your videotape by tossing your camera into the nearby machine near the house, yielding a disc.

Step 5) Utilize this disc to play your content on the house's TV, initiating your first SpookTube content. Earn some money from your first content. You can now purchase the Boom Mic.

Easy way to buy and use Boom Mic in Content Warning

Purchase and then equip Boom Mic in Content Warning (Image via YouTube/Royal Games)

After obtaining funds from your first video, you'll be able to invest in the Boom Mic. Depending on your video's quality, you can expect around $100 or $150 from your first run.

The Boom Mic is priced at $100 and can be acquired on your second run. To purchase it, exit your house at the start of your second run, turn left, and interact with a machine offering various equipment, medics, and emotes.

Engage with the machine, navigate to the Gadgets section, and locate the Boom Mic for purchase. Upon acquisition, expect delivery shortly. Retrieve it from the delivery box to begin your next venture.

Now, it's time to use the Boom Mic. Remember, there's no need to manually activate it; simply having it equipped will suffice.

This means that while the Boom Mic is equipped, recorded audio will be amplified automatically. However, for optimal sound quality, ensure proximity to creatures or maintain a close range.

Check out our other articles about the game:

How to find saved recordings in Content Warning || Best Content Warning tips and tricks for beginners