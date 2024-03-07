How to use Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony has a wealth of exciting content, which ranges from unique adventure missions to minigames. As Trailblazers venture throughout the planet, they will also come across a couple of exclusive currencies to use in the Golden Hour area. For instance, the Clock Credits are an offering for the Clockie Statue and are akin to the Oculus in Genshin Impact.

These resources are crucial to improving the gameplay loop, as they enhance the reward factor for exploration. Here is a complete guide covering everything there is to know about the Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail

Open chests in Penacony to obtain Clock Credits (Image via HoYoverse)

The Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail can be obtained by completing various activities in Penacony. It can be as simple as clearing the Lordly Trashcan Challenges or progressing through the Trailblaze Mission.

For more insight, we have listed below all the sources of Clock Credits:

Lordly Trashcan Challenges.

Finding Origami Birds.

Treasure Chests in Penacony.

The Sound and the Fury Trailblaze Mission.

Adventure Missions like “Goodness is Rare.”

You can obtain a big chunk of Clock Credits by opening all the Treasure Chests in Penacony since there are over 150 of them scattered across the planet. Make sure to also complete the latest Trailblaze Mission to unlock the map while obtaining some Clockie Statue currencies in the process.

Lastly, refer to our guides on Origami Bird location and Adventure Mission to unlock more Clockie Credits.

What is the use of Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail?

Exchange the Clock Credits to unlock rewards in Clockie's Offering (Image via HoYoverse)

The Clock Credits in Honkai Star Rail can be used to level up the Clockie Statue in Penacony. The structure is located on the first floor of Golden Hour, near the Clockie Plaza space anchor. You can interact with the statue only after completing the Thirteen Clock Adventure Mission.

Keep in mind that you will need a certain amount of Clockie Credit to progress through each level of the statue. In exchange, you will be entitled to a reward under Clockie's Offering, which comprises 20 levels in total.

Using the exchange system, you can obtain a total of 200x Stellar Jades, 1x Star Rail Pass, and other in-game resources. One of the rewards also includes a free copy of “What is Real?” Light Cone. It is one of the 4-stars currently featured in the Light Cone Manifest store.

This concludes the use of Clock Credits in Star Rail. For more news and guides on this prominent gacha title, follow Sportskeeda.