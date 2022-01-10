How to use Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes in 2022

Redeem codes in Cookie Run Kingdom gives players the special opportunity to acquire in-game items for free. From crystals to decorations, these redeem codes offer exciting accessories that players can claim.

The redeem codes help mobile gamers progress quickly through the game, which is one of the main reasons why they are so sought after. Players who are interested in getting such codes can always head over to the game's official Twitter handle to find the latest ones.

Steps to use Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes

The rewards claimed will be reflected in the mailbox (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Players must follow the following steps if they want to use the Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes:

Hamburger menu is depicted by the three horizontal lines (Image via DevPlay)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must first open the game and then tap on the Hamburger menu (which is depicted by the three horizontal lines on the top right side of the screen).

Settings option (Image via DevPlay)

Step 2: Players will have to head over to the Settings of the game.

Step 3: They will then have to tap the "Info" tab on the right.

User Info tab in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Users will have to copy their UserID under the “User Info” tab.

The website where players can use their redeem codes (Image via DevPlay)

Step 5: They will then have to head over to the DevPlay website or click here to get re-directed to the same.

Step 6: Players will have to paste the UserID they copied and enter the redeem code.

Step 7: Finally, they will have to tap on the “Claim Reward” button.

Redeem codes only last for a limited period of time. Once players claim the code successfully, it will be reflected in their inventory.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

Duration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards!As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyoneCode: 2021KRGAMEAWARDSReward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold CrystalsDuration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards! As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone 🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 https://t.co/Um06ikyTXk

Note: Players can head over to the official Twitter handle for the latest redeem codes. They can also follow the Reddit Community (r/CookieRunKingdom) to keep track of all the currently active redeem codes. Unfortunately, as of January 10, 2022, there are no active redeem codes.

