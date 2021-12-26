Where to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom for 2022?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a roleplaying game revolving around the struggles of GingerBrave and his friends as they attempt to re-establish a Cookie empire. The Gacha-based title recently came to the fore after surpassing the 10 million downloads mark.

The game's famous World Exploration storyline is the Campaign aspect of the game where players follow GingerBrave and his team on their adventures and simultaneously work on their kingdoms. The game also includes the Kingdom Arena, where players engage in head-to-head PvP battles with their unique team compositions.

Both aspects of the game require a variety of resources which are difficult to obtain. This is the proximal cause behind the community constantly being on the lookout for new redeem codes. This article will outline the updated procedure to avail redeem codes for 2022.

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes in 2022?

Many redeem codes become available on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom Twitter handle during special events or when the developers are recognizing particular milestones about the game.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Celebrate this incredible new update with a magical Coupon Code: REALTOUGHCOOKIES! 🔥 Celebrate this incredible new update with a magical Coupon Code: REALTOUGHCOOKIES! 🔥 https://t.co/bRjm4OwCKv

The procedure to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom gift codes is given below;

Players must open Cookie Run: Kingdom and click on the Hamburger menu, i.e., three horizontal lines, which can be found on the top right corner of the game screen.

Go to Settings.

Click on the info button on the right.

The UserID will be visible under the “User Info” tab. The name may be in the format of an email address or a guest username.

They can go to the DevPlay redeem code website (the website can be accessed directly by clicking on the DevPlay link above).

Enter the User ID, copied from the User Info tab and the promo code selected, and click on “Claim Reward.”

Restart the game. There will be no confirmation in-game about the redeemed code, but the website will notify when the free items are added to the account with the given User ID.

Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Codes Active in December 2021

Some popular redeem codes from 2021 which will expire before 1 January 2022 are also given below:

GETUR3SUGARGNOME: Get 3 Sugar Gnomes

GETUR7SUGARGNOME: Get 7 Sugar Gnomes

GETUR1SUGARGNOME: Get 1 Sugar Gnome

GETUR5SUGARGNOME: Get 5 Sugar Gnomes

SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: Get 1000 Crystals

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: Get 1000 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, and 1000 Frost Crystals

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards!



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards! As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone 🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 https://t.co/Um06ikyTXk

Unfortunately,redeem code REALTOUGHCOOKIES expired at the start of the December and can no longer be availed.

Players should use these codes before midnight on December 31, 2021.

The Reddit Community (r/CookieRunKingdom) is a great source of information to know which coupon codes have expired and others which have been released but not covered on the Cookie Run: Kingdom Twitter handle. Many other methods which can be used to gain resources can also be found on the subreddit.

