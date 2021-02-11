How to use diamonds effectively in Free Fire: Tips for beginners

Diamonds are one of the currencies of Garena Free Fire and can be used to purchase the Elite Pass, characters, pets and other items in the game.

However, Free Fire diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them.

This article provides a guide on how players can use diamonds effectively in Garena Free Fire.

How to use diamonds effectively in Free Fire

Elite Pass

Free Fire players have the opportunity to obtain a wide assortment of exclusive items in the Elite Pass. They have to complete daily and weekly missions to collect badges and progress through the Elite Pass.

There are two variants of the pass in Free Fire - the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players have to spend 499 diamonds to obtain the former and 99 diamonds to get the latter.

Here are a few of the rewards of the current Elite Pass:

Pan – Fuji Folklore

Folklore Hoodie (Female)

Sports Car – Fuji Folklore

Kimono Dancer Bundle

USP – Fuji Folklore

Fuji Folklore Backpack

Plasma – Fuji Folklore

Koi Surfer (Surfboard)

Fuji Folklore Loot Box

Kimono Fighter Bundle

Events

In-game events are another great way to spend your Free Fire diamonds. The developers often introduce new events to the game to give players an opportunity to win various rewards.

Valentine’s Star and Valentine’s Wish are two events that are currently taking place in the game, and players have a chance to obtain different items from them. Click here to read more about the Valentine’s Star event in Garena Free Fire.

Players are advised not to waste too many of their diamonds in Garena Free Fire. They must also never resort to the use of illicit applications like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators as they are against Garena's Terms of Service. Those who are found guilty of doing so will have their account permanently suspended.

