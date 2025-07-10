How to use Dream Glimmer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you've been playing Umamusume: Pretty Derby for a while, you’ve probably come across an item called Dream Glimmer, or maybe you’ve seen it mentioned in upgrade menus and wondered what it’s for. It's not something you’ll collect in huge amounts, but when you do get your hands on it, it’s highly valuable.

This article explains what Dream Glimmer does, how to get it, and the smartest way to use it.

How to utilize Dream Glimmer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Dream Glimmer is used to raise your Umamusume’s Potential Rank, specifically beyond level 3. At that point, the usual upgrade materials won’t cut it anymore. You’ll need this special item to keep pushing their performance higher.

Upgrading Potential can give your characters small but important boosts, like bonus stats or better starting positions in races. These upgrades can be the edge you need in competitive content or event races.

Once you have some Dream Glimmer ready, here’s how to use it:

Go to the Character Menu .

. Choose the Umamusume you want to improve.

Tap the Potential option (usually marked with a star).

option (usually marked with a star). If your Potential Rank is 3 or higher, Dream Glimmer will be required.

Tap the upgrade button, and it’ll consume the item automatically if you meet the requirements.

Note that you don’t need Dream Glimmer for Potential Ranks 1 through 3. It only comes into play from Rank 4 onward.

How to get the Dream Glimmer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Since Dream Glimmer isn’t something you get every day, it helps to know all the ways to farm it. Here’s where to find it:

Win the URA Finals: Completing and winning the URA Finals during training gives you a chance to earn Dream Glimmer. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s one of the more consistent methods over time.

Completing and winning the URA Finals during training gives you a chance to earn Dream Glimmer. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s one of the more consistent methods over time. Complete Missions: Some daily, weekly, and event missions offer Dream Glimmer as a reward. Make it a habit to check your mission board regularly; you might be missing out on a few freebies.

Some daily, weekly, and event missions offer Dream Glimmer as a reward. Make it a habit to check your mission board regularly; you might be missing out on a few freebies. Use the Exchange Shop: You can trade horseshoes for Dream Glimmer, but this should be your last resort.

You can trade horseshoes for Dream Glimmer, but this should be your last resort. Limited-Time Events: Occasionally, events will offer Dream Glimmer as a reward for clearing stages or achieving certain milestones. These are some of the best chances to grab extra Glimmer without dipping into your horseshoe stash.

Since Dream Glimmer is limited, don’t throw it at just any character. It’s better to use it on Umamusume that you plan to use regularly. If you’re unsure, consider saving it until you’ve decided who’s really worth the investment.

