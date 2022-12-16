How to use Epic Games Store Holiday Sale coupon unlimited times for free

With the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale going live on December 15, gamers now have a fantastic chance to obtain a host of games with amazing discounts. There are several titles on sale, with some of them fetching discounts of up to 75%, including releases made in 2022.

Besides all of the regular offers that are normally part of the Holiday Sale, the digital storefront also has a bonus coupon deal for gamers. This will allow users to save even more when they purchase above a certain limit, with these discount coupons appearing to be unlimited. In simpler words, there's no limit to how many times these coupons can be used.

This article will take a look at how these coupons can be used during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale and allow gamers to enjoy maximum savings on multiple purchases.

Unlimited coupons for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is the perfect opportunity for gamers to save plenty of money

The ongoing Epic Games Store Holiday Sale runs from December 15 to January 5 and covers the entire year's festive period. The hefty discounts offered will likely be useful for every gamer. Furthermore, the newly added coupons allow users to save even more over the listed discounts.

There are multiple ways to use these discount coupons, and buyers can use either to enjoy savings. Before this happens, a few steps must be completed by gamers to use these coupons.

Wario64 @Wario64



Coupon:



use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator Epic Games Store Holiday Sale (includes unlimited 25% off coupons that applies on spending $14.99+ on games) bit.ly/3Fz87x9 Coupon: bit.ly/3V1T44T use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad Epic Games Store Holiday Sale (includes unlimited 25% off coupons that applies on spending $14.99+ on games) bit.ly/3Fz87x9Coupon: bit.ly/3V1T44Tuse creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad https://t.co/CzQsisI5Bp

Step 1: Login to your Epic Games Store account. After logging in, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will pop up on the home page.

Step 2: Browse for the games you might be interested in purchasing during the sale.

Step 3: The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale should be automatically implemented at the checkpoint as long as the basic conditions are met. You will need to ensure that your total cart value is above $14.99 or its equivalent in your local currency. Once this condition is satisfied, the discount will be applied to the final price, and you will only have to pay the discounted price.

Step 4: You can also obtain a discount coupon from the app's home page. You can only keep one coupon and will be unable to add another until you have used the previous one. After you have used the first coupon, you can claim another and use it similarly.

Wario64 @Wario64 Bloons TD 6 is free on Epic Games Store. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Bloons TD 6 is free on Epic Games Store. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/OiSCWn0Yzc

It should be noted that eligibility begins with the final cart amount, so the combined value will also be considered. Therefore, the coupon will only be valid if you're either buying a game worth $15+ or opting for multiple games.

Besides coupons and discounts, there are plenty of other lucrative deals available in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. This includes exclusive offers on all games owned by Epic, with many of these being time-limited. Additionally, Epic is offering a free game every day as part of its mystery offerings.

All things considered, the last two weeks of December will be the best time for gamers to save on every purchase.

