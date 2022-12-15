What is Dhanush FF Gamer's Free Fire ID? His stats, monthly income, and more details

Dhanush Chandrashekar is an upcoming Free Fire content creator who is better known by the name of his channel, Dhanush FF Gamer. His channel has garnered 660k subscribers, and he regularly posts game-related content in Telugu.

The YouTuber has launched several other channels, including DFG Officials (120k subscribers) and Dhanush FF Hindi (1.79k subscribers). In addition to his fan following on YouTube, Dhanush has amassed 46.2k followers on his Instagram account.

Dhanush FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID

Dhanush FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1545576298. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Dhanush FF Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dhanush FF has played 1098 solo matches and has been victorious 153 times, converting to a win rate of 13.93%. He has secured 2253 eliminations and 603 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 2.38 and a headshot rate of 26.76%.

He has won 201 out of 1085 duo encounters, resulting in a win rate of 18.52%. The YouTuber has taken down 2568 opponents with 474 headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.90 and a headshot rate of 18.46%.

Dhanush FF has participated in 2027 squad games and clinched 526 matches, resulting in a win rate of 25.94%. He has notched 5451 frags with 1118 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.63 and a headshot rate of 20.51%.

BR Ranked stats

Dhanush FF Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is yet to participate in any solo, duo, or squad ranked matches in BR-Ranked Season 31.

CS Career stats

Dhanush FF Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dhanush FF Gamer has played 4349 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has bettered the opposition 2860 times, contributing to a win rate of 65.76%. He has 26410 frags and 12932 headshots, culminating in a KDA of 2.35 and a headshot rate of 48.97%.

Note: Dhanush FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. These stats will change as the YouTuber features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Dhanush FF Gamer's guild details (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is a member of the RAI Brothers guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 61575940. He is ranked Bronze 1 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Silver 1 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Dhanush FF Gamer's income through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates posted on Social Blade, Dhanush FF Gamer likely makes around $2.1K and $33.4K per month through his YouTube channel. Similarly, the forecasts for the entire year are predicted to be in the range of $25.1K and $401.3K.

YouTube channel

Dhanush Chandrashekar launched his YouTube channel in September 2022 and has gradually become a recognizable face in the game's community. His channel has more than 1150 videos and close to 95 million views.

The channel had just over 21k subscribers by mid-2021 but surpassed 500k subscribers earlier this year. According to Social Blade, the channel has gained 44k subscribers and 8.36 million views over the last 30 days alone.

