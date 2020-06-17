Free Fire: Benefits of the new Pet Falcon

The new Pet Falcon was finally released in Free Fire this Sunday.

We take a look at how to use the Pet Falcon, and its benefits to the team.

A look at Falcon, a new pet in Free Fire

The new Pet Falcon arrived free, for all Free Fire players, this Sunday (June 14th), and could soon become one of the most used pets in the game. With that in mind, we are going to talk about the Pet Falcon's skill here.

A look at Falcon's skill levels in Free Fire

Skill level 1 = Increases speed by 15% when using the glider, and also increases speed of the fall by 25% after the parachute opens.

Skill level 2 = Increases speed by 30% when using the glider, and also increases speed of the fall by 37% after the parachute opens.

Skill level 3 = Increases speed by 45% when using the glider, and also increases speed of the fall by 50% after the parachute opens.

However, as the glider is temporarily unavailable in Free Fire ranks, let's focus on the parachute skills ability.

At maximum level, the Falcon will stay on the parachute for half the normal time. It is usually about 20 seconds that a player remains flying on the parachute before reaching the ground. With Falcon, this time drops in half, to just 10 seconds.

Benefits of Pet Falcon to the team in Free Fire

A team member using the Falcon is very useful as it helps fall and loot faster in a competitive scenario, where two teams could land in the same place. In case a member (does not need to be the leader) is with the Falcon, the whole team will fall faster than the opponents.

At the same time, if a member is using the abilities of the Falcon, the abilities of other members could become useless, as the ability of Falcon is valid for the whole team. This should be kept in mind when assembling the squad.