How to use a freeze pod in Roblox Flee the Facility

For those who are new to Roblox Flee the Facility, there's a lot to take in. Players are tossed into one of two groups: Survivor or the Beast. They also aren’t given much direction as to how the game works. One important aspect of Roblox Flee the Facility is using the freezing pod.

In this guide, players will learn everything they need to know about freezing pods. It covers how they work, how to use them, and a few other helpful bits of information.

Roblox Flee the Facility: How to use a freeze pod

Playing as the Beast

Get captured and it's the freezing pods for the player (Image via Flee the Facility Wiki)

Once players start a game of Roblox Flee the Facility, they need to determine which group they're in. It's either as a Survivor or the Beast. After that, it should be understood that the importance of the freezing pod is different for each group.

As the Beast, players are given three abilities: the hammer, rope, and the ability to freeze survivors. First, the Beast has to knock a survivor out with the hammer. They can then be tied up and dragged to a freezing pod. Press E on the keyboard or X on the Xbox to use the freezing pod.

What it's like to be frozen (Image via Flee the Facility Wiki)

If you successfully freeze a player as the Beast, don't stick around hoping to catch another player attempting a rescue. The better strategy is to start moving towards the next survivor. Once you're far away enough, frozen survivors will start losing health until they're dead.

Playing as a Survivor

When someone is frozen, you'll know (Image via Flee the Facility Wiki)

As a survivor, Roblox players can unfreeze teammates. Once an ally has been frozen, a blue pixelated icon will show up on the screen. To unfreeze allies, press E (on the keyboard) or X (on Xbox).

Ignoring a frozen ally reduces one's chances of unlocking the facility. When they're frozen, they cannot escape on their own, so players must help each other. They also lose health. Therefore, if a player is frozen for long enough, they're dead forever.

