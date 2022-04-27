How to use Genshin Impact Redeem code to claim Nvidia GeForce experience bundle

Genshin Impact has always been the one to provide free gifts to Travelers in order to help them level up their favorite characters and advance in the Open World and Spiral Abyss. Recently, GeForce has partnered up with HoYoverse to provide players with a few gifts to celebrate the arrival of the game's 2.6 update.

Gamers can claim the latest redeem code if they want to get their hands on Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit. Fortunately, claiming all of these products is a breeze, and players can check out this article on how to get the code before it expires.

How to redeem NVIDIA GeForce code for Genshin Impact rewards

Lean more nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… NEW GEFORCE REWARD AVAILABLE NOW!🟢 Sign into GeForce Experience🟢 Access complimentary @GenshinImpact GeForce BundleAvailable on a first come first served basis so make sure your NVIDIA account is primed to receive RewardsLean more NEW GEFORCE REWARD AVAILABLE NOW!🟢 Sign into GeForce Experience🟢 Access complimentary @GenshinImpact GeForce BundleAvailable on a first come first served basis so make sure your NVIDIA account is primed to receive RewardsLean more👉 nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… https://t.co/Yzalw14J8o

Travelers can claim the Genshin Impact GeForce bundle starting April 26, 2022, using GeForce Experience, a free program that optimizes game settings, drivers, streams, and captures gameplay. The collaboration between GeForce and HoYoverse is said to celebrate the recent release of the 2.6 updates, Zephyr of the Violet Garden.

The bundle contains Mora, which will let players buy new items, Mystic Enhancement Ores to help them upgrade their weapons, and Hero's Wit, which will grant EXP to level up their characters in preparation for the upcoming adventures.

Simply follow the steps mentioned below to receive the free goodies:

First, go to the official NVIDIA website and create an account. Sign in using your Google account or other available login methods. Opt in to the GeForce Reward giveaway during account creation. If you're already an NVIDIA user, go to your account page and make sure you've selected GeForce Rewards. Open GeForce Experience and go to the upper right corner of the app to the GeForce Reward notification.

All Genshin Impact X GeForce collaboration rewards

GeForce rewards with HoYoverse (Image via NVIDIA GeForce)

Travelers will be able to claim all of their prizes once they have completed the steps above and can be obtained by checking their in-game mail. Although there are no Primogems, some essential products are still included in the Genshin Impact GeForce rewards bundle to aid players in their quest.

Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit are among the Genshin Impact GeForce awards, which will be available on April 26, 2022.

2x Hero's Wit

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

20,000 Mora

Since the number of bundles available is limited, gamers should claim this bundle as soon as possible to prevent missing out. One final reminder is that this offer is not available in China, Russia, Romania, and Brazil.

