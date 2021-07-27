How to use Genshin Impact wish simulator for Ayaka banner

Genshin Impact wish simulators are an amazing way for players to test their luck and wish as many times as they want on a simulated Genshin Impact banner. These websites allow players to roll using simulated Primogems and Genesis Crystals, so any player can make tons of wishes.

Players can use these sites to do a test roll on a banner, try to win 50/50, or even just get a ton of 5-star characters to show off. Genshin Impact wish simulators are purely for fun, and they are a great way for players to try to wish for Ayaka.

Genshin Impact: How players can use wish simulators for Ayaka

i first 10 pulled ayaka on a wishing simulator now this better happen to me and ayaka wanters tomorrow 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/QnrY9yTCxR — mia 🦋 (@gyunnyuu) July 20, 2021

Using a wish simulator in Genshin Impact is pretty simple, but the hardest part for players is choosing which simulator to use. Players have many options, but each simulator provides different features.

Miwoju's Wish Simulator gives players the opportunity to make infinite wishes along with being able to return to any previous banner through the time travel option. Players can utilize this site for a great wish simulator experience. Players will only have to follow a few easy steps to begin wishing:

Open the Miwoju's Wish Simulator website. Pick the banner they want to wish on at the top of the page. Begin wishing on their chosen banner. Check their results in the details section.

Step one:

The Miwoju Genshin Impact Wish Simulator (Image via Miwoju's Simulator)

Once Genshin Impact players select the wish simulator and load up the website, they will be met with a webpage ready for players to start their simulated rolls.

Players will need to head to this page and make sure the website is loaded properly before they start wishing. They will need to ensure the disclaimer is closed, and if they have extra rolls from a previous wish simulator attempt, they can reset them in the bottom right corner. Players can also click the star in the top right to receive infinite wishes.

Step two:

currently wishing on wish simulator to avoid wishing on genshin pic.twitter.com/sIjA1ZHbJl — Myui 🌼◔° (@g0ldencream) July 22, 2021

Players have plenty of options for banners to wish on, and they can select them at the top. They can also switch to a previous banner if they want to give it another try, or relive the time that the banner was live.

Players can switch to older banners by clicking the time travel button at the top of the wish simulator with the Venti icon. Players who want to wish for the newest character, Ayaka, will definitely want to wish on the current banner.

Step 3:

Once players have everything set up, they can begin using the Wish simulator to their heart's content. They can wish as many times as they desire, giving players infinite attempts to get whatever character they want. Players can wish for an inventory with every 5-star character that has been released in Genshin Impact by utilizing a Wish simulator, or even go for that elusive max constellation Ayaka.

Step 4:

Players can check their wish simulator history by clicking the history button at the bottom of the page. It will bring up all of their wishes on whichever banner they have been pulling on. Players will definitely want to keep track of all of their wishes, since they can pull non-stop by using a wish simulator.

Genshin Impact wish simulators are fun tools for players to take advantage of. Players will definitely be able to get Ayaka if they try to wish on a Genshin Impact wish simulator.

