How to use the Genshin Impact wish simulator for the Kazuha banner

Genshin Impact wish simulators are useful tools that let players wish as many times on a banner as they want, provided that the banner is a simulated one.

These simulators are great ways for players to test their luck or just have fun wishing for new characters, and they are constantly updated to keep up with the banners in game. Kazuha's banner has just gone live in Genshin Impact, and as such, his banner is also live in the Genshin Impact wish simulator, giving players infinite attempts to get this Anemo samurai.

Genshin Impact wish simulators: How players can wish for Kazuha

been itching to wish but i can’t do it till kazuha’s banner drop so i did a simulator and ??? got keqing and jade spear on 80 pity , xiao on 50 pity and ganyu on 20 pity ???? pic.twitter.com/XvwIC0tUdn — xu⁷ 𖤐 lost 50/50 to mona (@JOONFARIE) June 24, 2021

Players have many options when selecting a wish simulator, but one of the best ones to use is the Genshin Impact Wish Sim from Uzair Ashraf. This simulator has albeen updatedpdated for Kazuha's banner release and players can instantly start wishing for Kazuha on this website. All players will need to do is follow these simple steps to begin using the simulator:

Open the Wish Simulator website Select the banner they want to wish on at the top Begin wishing on their chosen banner Check their results in the details section

Step one:

Genshin Impact Wish Sim (Image via Uzair Ashraf )

Once Genshin Impact players click the link and head to the website, they will be met with a fresh wish simulator ready for their simulated rolls. Players will simply need to head to this page and make sure everything has loaded correctly before they begin wishing. They will need to close the disclaimer, and if they have any extra rolls from a previous banner, they can reset them in the settings menu.

Step two:

at least I won the 50/50 on a wish simulator pic.twitter.com/LcOA9ANhCj — idk (@netheritschwert) June 29, 2021

Once players are ready to start wishing, they will need to select their desired banner from the top. Players can wish on the new weapon banner, the standard banner, or even the original Noelle banner. Players are sure to want to wish on Kazuha's new banner though, as it has just been released in Genshin Impact.

Step 3:

Players are then free to wish as many times as they want, and can infinitely grind out wishes for their favorite characters. Players can test their simulated pity, do singles or 10-pulls, and even mix things up between banners. Players are free to do whatever they want on this Genshin Impact wish sim, provided that it has to do with Genshin Impact wishes.

Step 4:

Players can check their history (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

Checking how many wishes have been made is a simple matter of looking at the banner, as a small indicator will be shown in the corner, but if players want to see how much virtual money they have spent or what the result of their wishes have been, they can head to the inventory tab. This will show players everything they want to know about their simulated wishes.

Genshin Impact wish simulators are a great way for players to pass the time and wish on banners for fun. With unlimited primogems, players have nothing to lose by taking advantage of these simulators.

