How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator to simulate unlimited pulls on Kokomi banner

Using a Wish Simulator, you can simulate unlimited wishes for any Genshin Impact banner.

Such a simple feat is incredibly helpful. Acquiring Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact is an arduous task for F2P players. Likewise, some whales may not wish to invest as many resources as they'd typically do for Kokomi's banner. Either way, a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator can help scratch that itch.

Whatever a player gets on a Wish Simulator doesn't apply to what they get on Genshin Impact. Using a Wish Simulator is strictly for fun, although players can also test out their gacha luck.

This is the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

Guide on how to use the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator to simulate unlimited pulls on Kokomi banner

What the infinite wishes Wish Simulator looks like (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

Note: The remainder of this article is based on the wish simulator found in the first hyperlink of this article (under "This is the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator").

As the title implies, Genshin Impact players have an unlimited number of wishes at their disposal. By default, the player will be on the Beginners' Wish banner. For Kokomi's banner, click on the second tab with Kokomi on it.

There are some notable differences between this banner screen and the one that appears in Genshin Impact. The most apparent one is the lack of Primogems and Fates on the top right of the Wish Simulator.

How the wish banner looks like in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also, the time remaining is different. The in-game one is more accurate, but the rates from the Wish Simulator do match the disclosed rates for Genshin Impact. Naturally, the UI looks more simplistic in the Wish Simulator.

There is also a number on a yellow round rectangle in the simulation. This number indicates how many wishes the player has done thus far and can reset to "0" if the player adjusts the settings.

Wishes

The aftermath screen (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

After a familiar animation, the player will see a screen similar to the image above. It will display whatever pulls the player got. It will only say "New" in the top right for pulls if the player didn't acquire them before. Otherwise, wishes are fairly self-intuitive in terms of how they work in the Wish Simulator.

Genshin Impact players can perform unlimited wishes. They can also check their inventory and see what they've pulled thus far.

Checking out 30 pulls (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

The above image includes some random 30 pulls. It even consists of an estimated price for players who would've paid for all of these pulls. In this example, 30 pulls cost $61.92.

Genshin Impact players can then sort it however they'd please. Players who enjoy testing their gacha luck will find this feature to be quite valuable.

This screen shows players where they can reset everything (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

Naturally, Genshin Impact players can reset their inventory. Click on "Settings" and then click on "Reset Inventory". Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can test their luck on other banners, including past ones.

To do so, players must use the dropdown menu and select the relevant banner they want. Then click on "Apply Changes."

That's the final tip for how to use this Wish Simulator. Everything else solely depends on how many wishes the player wishes to use and when they wish to reset it.

