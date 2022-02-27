How to use ghostfish in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 2.5 Three Realm Gateway Offering event has introduced many new types of puzzles and mechanisms that players are not familiar with.

This has made exploration more challenging and fun for travellers in the new update. Players will have to learn how to solve and utilize all of these mechanisms as they will help progress further in current event quests.

Ghostfish is one such mechanism that players will find in Enkanomiya and the Three Realms Gateway Offering events. Players need to know how to use ghostfish as some of the event quests require players to use ghostfish to travel to specific locations.

Genshin Impact: How to use ghostfish guide

Ghostfish is an exploration-type mechanism found in Enkanomiya and the Three Realm Gateway Offering map. These are schools of fish that float in the air, creating a blue bubble in the middle.

Genshin Impact: How to use ghostfish guide (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can jump inside the middle, and the ghostfish will surround the player, allowing them to glide continuously as long as players are inside the bubble.

Players should remember that ghostfish can only travel vertically, so players can only glide upwards if they stay inside the blue bubble. It will not help players to travel the whole map while gliding indefinitely inside the school of fish.

If players come out of the bubble mid-air, they will start falling or glide down, and the ghostfish will disappear momentarily. With a little bit of practice, it will be a walk in the park for players to use these.

In Enkanomiya, there are a few locations across the map where players can find ghostfish. These places are easy to identify as they have noticeable landmarks. The landmark includes small pools of water surrounded by Bathysmal Vishaps.

Players may also have some ghostfish locked in the trigger mechanism or near the Whitelight switches. It is worth mentioning that players will have to travel to these locations in Evernight to find the ghostfish.

Ghostfish locations are relevant to the Three Great Martial Trials, which reveal additional islands in Enkanomiya. It is also linked to the Three Realm Gateway Offering event quests, where players have to use ghostfish to enter time tunnels to teleport to different locations on the map to fix the Tower of Voids.

