Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players win multiplayer battles by using Elixir and Dark Elixir troops as well as spells. The number of hit points and damage dealt by these troops will have an impact on the attack strategy's outcome.

As a result, players must choose the best troops to build an effective army composition. Mini tanks, high-damage soldiers, and high-hitpoint tanks should all be included. This article will cover one of Clash of Clans' best micro tanks, the "Ice Golem," which can be employed in a variety of ground attack techniques.

Ice Golem in Clash of Clans explained

The Ice Golem is a unit that can be obtained by upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 8, which requires Town Hall level 11. The in-game description of the Ice Golem is as follows:

"The Ice Golem has a chilling personality and absolutely zero sense of humor. He frosts over everything he touches, freezes his surroundings when destroyed and ices up when talked to at a party. On defense, his freeze effect is smaller and has a shorter duration."

Ice Golems are formidable mini-tank troops with high hitpoints and little damage. Their attacks slow down anything they hit, limiting the fire rate of impacted Defensive Buildings or units by 50% for 2 seconds.

The Ice Golem freezes everything in a vast radius when it dies, rendering any defense or enemy troops caught within immobile.

While any defense remains on the battlefield, Ice Golems favors defensive structures above all other objectives and will bypass all other types of enemy troops and structures.

Ice Golems has an attack speed of 2.4 seconds and a movement speed of 12. It can be upgraded to level 6, where it deals a damage per second value of 44, has 3600 hitpoints, and costs 360 Dark Elixir to train.

How to use Ice Golem in Clash of Clans?

Ice Golem is a powerful mini-tank troop that can work with various ground attacking strategies like GoWipe and BoWiBa.

Using support troops like Wizards and Witches with Ice Golem not only helps in dealing a lot of damage but also freezes the opponents, allowing friendly troops to attack.

A single-target Inferno Tower can be effectively countered by the Ice Golem. When the Ice Golem dies, the Inferno Tower will be frozen, resetting the damage ramp-up and allowing other forces to take it down.

Ice Golems, like Golems and Lava Hounds, have high hitpoints and can take a lot of damage.

All in all, Ice Golem is one of the best troops in Clash of Clans that not only deals a lot of damage but also helps other friendly troops to reach the core of the base. Add it to your army composition and win multiplayer battles with ease.

