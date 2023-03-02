How to use item IDs to obtain infinite resources in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has a console command feature that allows you to use Item IDs to obtain resources, subsequently making the game significantly easier for those who are struggling to complete it. For numerous players, the horror survival game has been a brutal experience, and there have indeed been many in the community who are having a hard time with it.

With the help of Item IDs, you can get your hands on an infinite supply of resources, making progression in the game much more manageable. Considering that Sons of the Forest will pit you against some incredibly difficult challenges in the form of cannibals, mutants, and hazardous environmental conditions, a steady supply of resources will be extremely helpful.

Today’s guide will go over what you'll need to do in order to use Item IDs and get an infinite amount of resources in Sons of the Forest.

Getting an infinite supply of resources in Sons of the Forest

Before moving on to how you can use the console command feature, here's a link to a list of all Item IDs in the game.

Once you have the ID of the resource, you will then need to:

Create a duplicate save of where you want to save the game. Do this by loading up Sons of the Forest and using the save feature to make an additional slot. After closing the game, (make sure to always do this) make your way to Local Disk C: > Users > (your user name) > AppData > LocalLow > Endnight > SonsOfTheForest > Saves. You will then find a folder with your player ID on it. This ID will be a seven-digit number.

Now picking either single-player or multiplayer (depending on your preference), you will be able to find a different numbered folder based on the number of saved files that you have created for the title. Head into the one that you want to add resources to. You will then notice a PlayerInventorySaveData, which you must open with the NotePad application.

You will notice a string of text codes that represents your inventory for that particular save file in Sons of the Forest. You must scroll down to the end when you will spot a string that will look a lot like this “:[]}]}}"}}” .

. You will then need to enter a code between the brackets, and it will look like this: {\"ItemId\":ItemIDHere,\"TotalCount\":NumberOfItemsHere,\"UniqueItems\":[]}.

The next step will be to replace the “ItemIDHere” with the ID of the item that you want to have. As for the amount, you will need to provide a number by replacing “NumberOfItemsHere” in the code.

You must ensure that you do this for an item that's not in your inventory currently. If the item is already in your inventory for the concerned save file, then simply look for the relevant Item ID in all of the strings. Upon finding it, you just need to replace the existing number with the amount that you want.

After doing this, you must save the changes you have made to the NotePad, exit it, and then relaunch the game and log into the save file you have made the resource tweaks to, and you are going to see the changes reflected there.

Make sure that you aren't inputting the Item ID incorrectly or it's most likely going to corrupt your save file. This is one of the main reasons why players are advised to make duplicate save instances in the game, just in case the tweaked save file does get corrupted.

It should be noted that you shouldn't add more items to your inventory than the game allows you to carry at once, as this is likely to corrupt your save file as well.

