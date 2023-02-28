Fact Check: Can you carry more than two logs in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is turning out to be quite a popular and successful release in 2023, with many hailing it as one of the best survival-horror games in the market.

The mechanics are quite brutal, and players are made to use everything in their arsenal to survive the harsh environments of the map as they look to close out the narrative.

Chopping wood, building, and crafting are some of the core features that will you survive in the game. However, it’s a time-consuming process that has led many in the community to question if there are ways to speed things up.

One of the biggest concerns for many is if the game allows one to carry more than two logs at a time. Unfortunately, there is no mechanic that will allow you to do so, and there are no upgrades or other craftable tools that will allow you to increase the number of logs that you can carry at a given time.

Players are stuck to carrying two logs at a time in Sons of the Forest

Unlike in the prequel, The Forest, Sons of the Forest does not have a sled that you will be able to craft to carry the logs on. This is quite disadvantageous as you will need to constantly shuttle back and forth to have the ideal number of logs that will help you build your base in the game.

However, there are a few ways that you can make the log transportation a bit faster in Sons of the Forest. The first method will be to use the Rope Gun and Zipline from one point to the next, allowing you to have an easier time transporting them.

Just make sure that your base is at a lower region compared to where you are collecting your logs. The best course of action will be to shoot one end of the Zipline onto an elevated platform (built by you) or a tree branch.

Secondly, you can use a companion like Kelvin to carry some logs for you. Once you acquire a few, you will be able to send a couple over to his inventory and then lead him to the drop point.

However, there are a few issues with this method because he will often drop the logs below the terrain and the materials will glitch out. Once that happens, you will not be able to recover them and you will have to chop up some extra wood to obtain the lost logs back in Sons of the Forest.

