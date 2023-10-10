How to use the official Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner

A unique community resource is the Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner, created by Star Rail Station. With upcoming releases like Jingliu and Topaz, it make proactive resource pre-farming for characters possible, a priceless feature. You can quickly elevate them on the first day by having their necessary supplies, such as trace elements, light cones, experience books, ascension resources, and relics, ready for use with this instrument.

In this article, we will cover how to use the Ascension Planner to efficiently build your Honkai Star Rail characters.

What is Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner and how to use it

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star character who can be built efficiently by using Ascension Planner(Image via HoYoverse)

It is a platform that enables players to create, keep track of, and improve the level and skills of their characters. As the name suggests, this application helps you create and follow a plan to enhance your gaming experience by wisely managing your in-game resources. This tool also assists in choosing the materials required to raise your character's level, weapons, and equipment. Players can then determine the resources needed to advance to their preferred level.

The Ascensional Planner also refreshes the gamers' available resources and materials and those they currently lack. This information is essential for competitors to accurately establish their goals and track their development over time.

How to gain access to the Ascension Planner

Follow the mentioned steps to navigate through the Ascension Planner :

The Ascension Planner can be accessed by going to the Star Rail Station section.

After that, select the "Inventory" icon from the top menu. You will be able to see and enter all of your current materials with this. By doing this, you'll be taken to a checklist that lists the characters, tools, and other items required to enhance your character's talents.

You may select "Add Characters" from the list of all available characters. The characteristics, weaponry, and equipment upgradable items for each character will be displayed.

When you choose a weapon or a character, a list of the materials and resources needed to advance your choice will appear on the screen.

Your available resources for each incremental update will be shown on the planner.

Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner: How to Use

Bronya, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section of the article will teach you how to utilize the Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner tool to acquire resources efficiently so you can improve your favorite in-game characters:

Please go to: https://starrailstation.com/en/planner Simply select "Add Character." Pick your character's preferred Trace levels. Select "Add Click Cone." Select a target range and then add the designated Light Cone. You can get to the "Inventory" area. Manually enter the materials you already have.

You'll learn exactly how many resources and credits you need to gather after completing the tasks to reach your leveling goals. By selecting the Settings button, you can, if necessary, store this data as an Excel sheet to access it later.

This concludes the article on how to use Honkai Star Rail Ascension Planner.