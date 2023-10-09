Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, type, rarity, and more leaks

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is scheduled for release in early 2024. Little is known about the game's planned content because HoYoverse, the publisher, is incredibly secretive. Two new five-star characters, Hanabi and Black Swan, have surfaced thanks to a recent leak on X (previously Twitter), according to user Inimahsr2.

This article will highlight the leaks of a 5-star character, Hanabi, who might arrive in version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This piece is based on rumors that are subject to change.

New leaks from Honkai Star Rail depict "Hanabi" with kit and more

Hanabi's talents and powers have been revealed by renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker, providing Trailblazers with a look at her support-based equipment. Readers must note the information mentioned below is subject to change before Hanabi's scheduled release in early 2024.

These Honkai Star Rail leaks also speculated that her name has been changed to Sparkle.

Leaks of Hanabi that surfaced on Reddit

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Element: Quantum

Quantum Path : Path of Harmony

: Path of Harmony Skill : increases an ally's HP and ATK for two turns and moves their action forward. Sparkle is unable to apply the action-forward effect to herself.

: increases an ally's HP and ATK for two turns and moves their action forward. Sparkle is unable to apply the action-forward effect to herself. Ultimate: Restores a total of four skill points for allies. If the skill points are already full, each additional point will add a maximum of two temporary skill points. Each ally receives a Mask, which for two turns increases Sparkle's(Hanabi) talent impact.

Restores a total of four skill points for allies. If the skill points are already full, each additional point will add a maximum of two temporary skill points. Each ally receives a Mask, which for two turns increases Sparkle's(Hanabi) talent impact. Talent: Hanabi immediately boosts an ally's damage when they expend a skill point.

Hanabi immediately boosts an ally's damage when they expend a skill point. Technique: Starts the combat by replenishing one skill point for each ally. Each will tack on one temporary skill point if skill points are already at their maximum.

Leaked Hanabi Eidolons

Hanabi's Eidolons have also been leaked, demonstrating how helpful the 5-star Quantum healer could be if you can obtain numerous copies of her. Some values are unknown for now.

Level 1 – Extravagant Jokes: increases the allies' crit rate with (JOKE)by(?)%.

increases the allies' crit rate with (JOKE)by(?)%. Level 2 – Fabricating Lies: Casting ultimate will get an additional skill point if the skill points are less than or equal to (?).

Casting ultimate will get an additional skill point if the skill points are less than or equal to (?). Level 3 – Star Clown: Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv 10. Skill Lv +2, Up to Lv 15.

Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv 10. Skill Lv +2, Up to Lv 15. Level 4 – Bubble of Dreams: Increases Max HP by (?)% upon casting Ultimate; this effect lasts for (?)rounds.

Increases Max HP by (?)% upon casting Ultimate; this effect lasts for (?)rounds. Level 5 – Karmic Mask: Technique: Lv +2 up to Lv 15, Ultimate: Lv +2 up to Lv 15

Technique: Lv +2 up to Lv 15, Ultimate: Lv +2 up to Lv 15 Level 6 – World of Games: Hanabi's talent will be activated when allies who have (?) cast an ultimate skill.

This concludes our foray into all the leaks of Hanabi that surfaced online.