Every leaked Honkai Star Rail character beyond version 1.4

Honkai Star Rail currently features a wide roster of over 30 unique characters, with more arriving in the future. The majority of the playerbase is intrigued by the upcoming individuals, and thanks to the collaborative efforts of the leakers, the community has quite a bit of information to relish. In fact, various credible sources online have also shared in-game assets and other information about the characters beyond version 1.4.

With the major update on the horizon, now is a good time to take a closer look at all the characters expected to be released after patch 1.4.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Which characters will be released beyond Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Credits go to Dimbreath and other leakers for sharing details about the characters releasing beyond version 1.4. Further speculations regarding their team role and gameplay have been outlined below.

It is worth noting that the information is subject to change unless HoYoverse makes it official.

Every leaked character for version 1.5

Huohuo (5-star)

(5-star) Argenti (5-star)

(5-star) Hanya (4-star)

Although players learned about these characters mostly from leaks, their official artwork has been showcased in the Honkai Star Rail's recent drip marketing campaign.

According to the officials, Huohuo treads on the Abundance Path wielding the power of the Wind element. She is set to be the next 5-star healer after Luocha, and given the power-creating strategy of the game, her restorative potential should be similar to that of her competitor, if not better.

In contrast, Argenti will join the Physical roster as an AoE (Area-of-Effect) DPS unit by following the Erudition Path. Leaks have further suggested that he consumes energy to boost his DMG during combat.

Hanya is the upcoming Harmony character from the Physical element who can recover a Skill Point and increase an ally’s SPD and ATK stats.

Every leaked character for version 1.6

Ruan Mei (5-star)

(5-star) Hanabi (5-star)

(5-star) Screwllum (4-star)

Dimbreath has recently claimed that the characters above will appear in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update.

Ruan Mei’s leak suggests that she will be an upcoming Ice character who specializes in increasing the damage output of all allies. Being a follower of the Harmony Path, she is destined to be a buffer for the whole team.

It appears that version 1.6 features another Harmony character, Hanabi, and she will join the Quantum roster. She can restore Skill Points for allies and increase their damage accordingly.

In addition, recent leaks from Stepleaker have showcased her in-game model, rocking a stylish red and black outfit with a unique mask on her face.

The final character on the list, Screwllum, appeared in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 during the Silver Wolf’s event. As an Erudition unit, he is expected to be a powerful DPS with complete mastery over follow-up attacks, somewhat similar to Topaz.