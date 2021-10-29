How to use photo mode in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has jumped on the bandwagon along with so many other games by including a photo mode.

Players can use this mode to snap a picture of some of the cooler moments in the game. You can immortalize your playthrough in a simple photo.

Guardians of the Galaxy has a day one patch that must be downloaded in order to use photo mode. Once the patch has been installed, you can access photo mode through the main menu.

Using the Photo mode in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Photo mode in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. (Image via Square Enix)

As you play through the whacky missions of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, something might catch your eye. Maybe one of the characters looks incredible against the scenery.

Whatever it may be, you can take a picture of the visual with the game's popular photo mode. To access it, go to the main menu by pressing the appropriate button on whatever system you use.

DireMD @DirestarMD @Marvel @SquareEnix @EidosMontreal

#GOTGgame #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Some photo mode shots taken in Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy game, absolutely shocked with how good this game is so far and am absolutely loving the way it looks! @GOTGTheGame Some photo mode shots taken in Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy game, absolutely shocked with how good this game is so far and am absolutely loving the way it looks! @GOTGTheGame @Marvel @SquareEnix @EidosMontreal #GOTGgame #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy https://t.co/gD6xdgtWkx

You can move down between Difficulty and Load Game to highlight the Photo Mode option. Selecting it will pause the world of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

From there, you can move and rotate the camera with your joysticks. The trigger buttons on your controller will move the camera vertically, up or down depending which you push.

You can revert to the original view by pressing:

Triangle on the PlayStation

Y on the Xbox

X on the Switch

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has filters, angles and choices in depth of field. Coupled with that, it even allows you to select from different poses and facial expressions.

Hoffman Virtual Photography @hoffman_vp



Guardians of the Galaxy



Captured with in-game Photo Mode

#GOTGgame #VGPUnite #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #PC With my very little time playing the game so far, I couldn’t resist taking at least one shot of Rocket 📸Guardians of the GalaxyCaptured with in-game Photo Mode With my very little time playing the game so far, I couldn’t resist taking at least one shot of Rocket 📸Guardians of the GalaxyCaptured with in-game Photo Mode#GOTGgame #VGPUnite #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #PC https://t.co/tGRAjRUP76

Once you have a serious or goofy scene set up, you can toggle the user interface and hide all of those elements. Press the screenshot button on your device and it will save to your system's hard drive.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After that, you can choose to marvel at your masterpiece or even share it on social media. So far, there have been some amazing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy photos shared online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul