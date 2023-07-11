Travelers can now complete all the quests in Genshin Impact version 3.8's Secret Summer Paradise event. That said, in the story's final Act, players must solve a preprint puzzle to fix the Central Hub in the Veluriyam Mirage region to make progress with the story. However, unlike other preprint challenges in the event, this one does not require players to enter the projector and can be operated by simply interacting with it.

Travelers must place three event items in the slots provided in the preprint projection to complete this challenge, which might be confusing to some. Without further delay, this article will guide Genshin Impact players on how to solve this puzzle and complete the Secret Summer Paradise quest story.

Genshin Impact: Use the preprint to fix the Central Hub quest guide

Insert three event items to solve this preprint puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the final moments of Act III in the Secret Summer Paradise event quest, all Genshin Impact players receive a quest objective, which is to use the preprints and fix the Central Hub. The projection is missing three parts currently in the main character's possession. Players must insert these items in the correct slot using the preprint projector and fix the Central Hub, as shown in the image above.

Items needed to fix the Central Hub (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can interact with the projector to open their game inventory and submit the items required to fix the Central Hub. There are three slots available, one for each item. Now all that needs to be done is to select a slot and insert the correct part. Here is the right way to insert the parts using the preprint projector:

Place the Mountaineering Rope in the upper slot .

in the . Put the Familiar-Looking Candy Box in the middle slot .

in the . Insert the Travel Lamp in the lower slot.

The projection should look like this (Image via HoYoverse)

After inserting all the items in their respective slots, the final preprint projection should look similar to what is shown in the above image. Solving the puzzle will trigger a long cutscene, leading to Idyia revealing her true identity to everyone present around her, dropping some well-needed lores, and concluding the long summer event quest.

On a related note, Genshin Impact players can also interact with all the characters before fixing the Central Hub, including Eula and Kokomi. Each entity has its own monologue, which can be played only during this moment, meaning travelers won't get another chance to interact with them and get the same responses.

Thus, it would be recommended that players interact with their favorite characters while they still have a chance.

