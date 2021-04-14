PUBG Mobile comes up with redeem codes from time to time to reward loyal players. The Battle Royale game has gained massive popularity on mobile gaming platforms due to its exciting gameplay and attractive rewards.

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of skins and accessories that players can use. In order to acquire these, players have to spend UC (in-game money). If players do not want to spend UC or do not have the amount required, they can opt for redeem codes.

PUBG Mobile gives players the opportunity to collect rewards by means of a redeem code. Redeem codes last for a short amount of time and can only be used by a few users. As soon as the maximum limit of the code is reached, players cannot use it anymore.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes in April 2021

Players must follow the steps given below if they want to use PUBG Mobile redeem code successfully:

Players have to head over to the official redemption center. They can click here to go to PUBG Mobile Redemption Center.

Players will then have to enter the three essential details:

PUBG Mobile ID Redeem Code Verification Code

They then need to click on the ‘Redeem’ button and further confirm once the dialogue box appears.

If the redemption is successfully, players will receive the rewards soon after. They can check their in-game mail section and collect the rewards.

Note: An error message might appear on the screen even if the player has entered the correct redeem code. This might happen due to the expiry of the code. The only hope for the players is to wait for the next new redeem code to be released by PUBG Mobile.

