How to use Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact teapot realm

Players can finally access the Serenitea Pot and all its functions after the release of Genshin Impact's patch 2.7. While the Serenitea Pot was under maintenance for a month, a lot of changes took place that are related to the teapot.

Many new furnishing blueprints were released during the maintenance period. People also became aware of Radiant Spincrystals as many in the community started finding them all across Tevyat.

Radiant Spincrystals can change the background music of the desired teapot realm using a gadget.

This article will explain everything players need to know about Radiant Spincrystals and how to use them in Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact: Radiant Spincrystal and how to use them

Despite its popularity in character design, Genshin Impact is also known for its captivating audio and soundtracks. A lot of effort used to go into making these audio designs and OST (original soundtracks), and developers wanted the fans to enjoy these at their Serenitea Pot.

The Patch 2.4 update introduced a new item called Radiant Spincrystals that can be used to unlock soundtracks to listen to inside the Serenitea Pot.

Currently, only soundtracks from Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma can be unlocked. Radiant Spincrystals can be collected from Jade Seeker, also known as Chubby, and players can spend 100 realm currency to buy one Radiant Spincrystal from him.

Chubby will only appear in the Serenitea Pot on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

While some Radiant Spincrystals can be obtained from Chubby, others can be found in the open world of Tevyat. There are 72 Radiant Spincrystals in-game, and 24 out of them can be found spread across Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma.

Players will have to buy a furnishing item called Euphonium: Unbound or Euphonium: Soaring to play soundtracks or music from the collected Radiant Spincrystals.

Euphonium: Unbound is a furnishing item for indoor use, while Euphonium: Soaring can be placed outside the house to play music or soundtracks.

Using Euphonium: Unbound or Soaring to play music in Serenitea Pot

Unlock songs in Euphonium with Radiant Spincrystals (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will be able to buy both the Euphonium: Unbound and Euphonium: Soaring from Tubby. Each furnishing item costs around 300 realm currency each, so players will need a total of 600 realm currency if they want to buy both of them from the realm depot.

Players can place the furnishing item using the placement function and interact with it. All unlocked music can be played through this furnishing item.

All the songs are sorted in terms of nations, so players will have an easier time searching for particular tracks.

Collecting Radiant Spincrystals is more rewarding than players may think.

Players can unlock the "It's Yesterday Once More" achievement by collecting enough Radiant Spincrystals. This will reward players with free Primogems.

Collecting 10/30/60 Radiant Spincrystals will reward players with 5/10/20 Primogems as an achievement completion reward.

