Radiant Spincrystal locations and how to use them in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's world is littered with unique artifacts to discover and collect, and Radiant Spincrystals are some of the most interesting items available. These items allow a player to harness and play some of the game's most popular music on demand, making them very valuable items for fans of the game's original soundtrack (OST).

These items are scattered throughout the land, and finding them all can be tricky. Luckily, these items can be collected in more ways than one. This article will talk about where players can find many of the Radiant Spincrystal and how to utilize them in their own world.

Where to find Genshin Impact's Radiant Spincrystals

Finding all of the Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact can be tough as they are spread out across the world and are found in places that are both high and low-ground.

These items resemble golden coins with a hole in the middle with a bright sparkle that makes them easier to find. Collecting them is as simple as getting close to one and interacting with it.

Currently, there are 24 Radiant Spincrystals in the game's world and players can turn to the game's interactive map to locate all of them. The locations of all of these special crystals can be found below.

They can be collected from Mondstadt to Inazuma, so the journey to gather them may take a while, but they are typically hidden in plain sight, so no puzzles or tricky mechanics are required.

Many of the Spincrystals are simply laying around on boxes, or on top of houses, and players will need to keep an eye out if they plan to find them. Luckily, there is also another means to gather these crystals that is much easier, though it does cost a decent amount of Realm Currency.

Players can choose to purchase Radiant Spincrystals from Chubby each week in the Serenitea Pot for 100 Realm Currency each. The Spincrystal in the shop is randomly generated, and each player will likely have a different set. Fans can head to their friend's worlds and purchase them from there to build their set even faster.

What Radiant Spincrystals are used for

Radiant Spincrystals can be used in Serenitea Pot by purchasing the Euphonium Unbound: Winding or Euphonium Unbound: Soaring from Tubby. By interacting with these devices, they can choose to change the background music in either their main teapot realm, or inside their home. They can choose from up to 72 tracks, with music from across the game's world.

Players who enjoy the Genshin Impact's music will definitely want to collect and utilize all of the Radiant Spincrystals that they can to experience even more of the stellar soundtrack.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan