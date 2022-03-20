How to use Royal Delivery in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is no doubt the best real-time battle mobile game, in which players use in-game cards to win 1v1 and 2v2 battles. The three sorts of cards available for combat are troops, defense, and spell cards. To assemble the perfect 8-card deck, players must have a solid understanding of the cards.

Because spell cards can be used anywhere on the battlefield, they are incredibly important. One of the best Common cards in Clash Royale is "Royal Delivery," a powerful spell card that also causes splash damage to enemy troops.

In this article, we'll talk about Royal Delivery and how to use it on the battlefield.

Royal Delivery in Clash Royale

The Royal Delivery (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Royal Delivery card can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 15. It is a spell card that also deals splash damage to opposing troops. Unlike other spell cards, they can only be used on the friendly side of the battlefield. The in-game description of the Royal Delivery is as follows:

"No need to sign for this package! Dropped from the sky, it deals Area Damage to enemy Troops before delivering a Royal Recruit. The empty box is also handy for espionage."

When the Royal Delivery is deployed on the battlefield, it drops from the sky, delivering splash damage to both air and ground troops. When it is deployed, it shatters on the ground, revealing a single Royal Recruit who attacks the enemy's ground troops.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Watch TV ROYALE:



Check out the new card

What's coming in Season 9?

Our birthday celebrations (we're 4!)

A little sneak peek at a bigger update coming in the future... Who ordered a Royal Delivery?Watch TV ROYALE: youtu.be/yFQHXGVuukw Check out the new cardWhat's coming in Season 9?Our birthday celebrations (we're 4!)A little sneak peek at a bigger update coming in the future... Who ordered a Royal Delivery?Watch TV ROYALE: youtu.be/yFQHXGVuukw👀 Check out the new card9⃣ What's coming in Season 9?🎂 Our birthday celebrations (we're 4!)😮 A little sneak peek at a bigger update coming in the future... https://t.co/6ayXohfKZE

After being deployed, the spell has a three-second deployment time. When defending, keep this in mind and adjust your drop of Royal Delivery accordingly. Against cards like the Goblin Barrel and Miner, this is very critical. As soon as you see a Barrel or Miner approaching, place the Royal Delivery directly on top of your tower to protect it.

As Royal Delivery is a common card, players can easily obtain it using shop quests, clan donations, chests and shop offers. The following are the statistics for the Royal Delivery card:

It costs 3 Elixir and 3 seconds deployment time to deploy Royal Delivery on the battlefield.

Royal Delivery has a hit speed of 1.3 seconds and covers a range of 3 tiles.

Royal Delivery causes 579 area damage, while the Royal Recruit has 705 hitpoints with 318 shield damage and deals a damage of 176.

How to use Royal Delivery in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Happy Birthday to us



Join our 4th birthday celebrations in Season 9!



Unlock the new card, Royal Delivery, for free and get it boosted to your King Level for the Season!



We're celebrating all Season long with a new Arena, Emote giveaways, Special Challenges & more 🥳 Happy Birthday to usJoin our 4th birthday celebrations in Season 9!Unlock the new card, Royal Delivery, for free and get it boosted to your King Level for the Season!We're celebrating all Season long with a new Arena, Emote giveaways, Special Challenges & more 🥳 🎂 Happy Birthday to us 🎂Join our 4th birthday celebrations in Season 9!Unlock the new card, Royal Delivery, for free and get it boosted to your King Level for the Season!We're celebrating all Season long with a new Arena, Emote giveaways, Special Challenges & more 🥳 https://t.co/kh0ng0Hy5p

Royal Delivery can be used in a variety of ways on the battlefield. The following are the ways to use Royal Delivery in Clash Royale:

While the spell itself cannot be cast across the bridge, the radius of the spell is large enough to hit the Princess troop standing on the bridge.

After crossing the bridge, a completely healthy Royal Recruit will attack a Princess Tower once, causing considerable chip damage. After defending against hostile forces, the Royal Recruit can be employed as a tank for a modest push.

When dealing with a swarm and Miner combo, the spell is very effective. Wait for the swarm to approach the tower before dropping the Royal Delivery. The Royal Recruit that has spawned will then assist you in dealing with the Miner.

Finally, Royal Delivery is one of the best Common Spell cards in Clash Royale. Players should add in their 8-cards deck as it is a good counter for swarms of troops at a very low cost for Elixir.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul