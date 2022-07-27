How to use the Sea Salt Crusted Key in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

The Sea Salt Crusted Key is an item that Genshin Impact players can obtain in the Golden Apple Archipelago, but it only has one real use. There is a second identical key found ahead of where Travelers can use the first one, but it doesn't have a genuine use. If readers come here for the second one, they should know that there's nothing to do with it at the moment.

Still, some Travelers might be wondering where they can use the first one. In that case, this guide will help them out step by step. It will assume that players have already obtained the Sea Salt Crusted Key from the little island with the Waverider Waypoint west of Minacious Isle.

Here is how players can use the Sea Salt Crusted Key in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago

Start here (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start by going to the southern side of Minacious Isle in the Golden Apple Archipelago. It is important for them to be using the first version of this island and not the second version. Travelers can use the "Place in the Water" feature in the little pools of water scattered throughout the island to change how Minacious Isle looks.

Players must go to the above location. They should enter the hallway and stick to their left. Eventually, they will be in a room with a lever to their left. This room has two levers to activate. However, it's worth ignoring the one closest to them for now as the other lever takes a little longer to get to, which can be crucial for this time-limited puzzle.

One lever (Image via HoYoverse)

One lever is located at the end of the hall above some rocks. Players should quickly climb the rocks and activate the lever before sprinting to the previous one they saw after entering the room. They can choose to do it in the opposite order if they wish, but Genshin Impact players will have to be on both sides of the room at one point or another.

The second lever (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will see a brief cutscene after activating both levers in quick succession. It should be readily apparent where they need to go next. If Genshin Impact players don't know where to go, they just head up where the old iron gate was.

There would normally be an iron gate here (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will use the Sea Salt Crusted Key on the iron gate southwest of where they will be after climbing up. Once they use that Sea Salt Crusted Key, they can find another one behind the gate, but that one isn't used for anything right now.

It is possible that Genshin Impact 2.8 could introduce a purpose for the second Sea Salt Crusted Key later on, but it's not something that Travelers should count on. Instead, they should move forward and find the Starlight Coalescences that are nearby in the new room.

The second Sea Salt Crusted Key will vanish from the players' inventory once Genshin Impact 2.8 is over, so it's not as if it will be in their inventory forever.

