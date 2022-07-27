How to use Starlight Coalescence in Genshin Impact

Travelers only need eight Starlight Coalescences in Genshin Impact 2.8 to get a myriad of Luxurious Chests on the Minacious Isle. Keep in mind that there are 18 possible spawns for one to collect. As a result, some players might wonder what to do with the remaining ten. Unfortunately, there is no use for them.

Genshin Impact players only need to collect eight of them to get the three Luxurious Chests associated with this item. There is one particular area where they can use Starlight Coalescence, which is the purpose of this guide. If Travelers already have those three Luxurious Chests, then they just need to know that they can't do anything else with this item as of now.

Genshin Impact guide: How to use Starlight Coalescence

The exact location (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map shows Genshin Impact players the exact location where they can use Starlight Coalescences. It has to be in the first version of Minacious Isle, which they can access by using the "Place in Water" feature on the little pool of water west of the main Teleport Waypoint here.

Aside from that, here is a short guide on how they can access this specific area. It will start with an optional but recommended tip to reach the end destination quickly.

There are four Elemental Totems to activate to create a wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can climb up the mountain through the long way, but it's highly recommended for them to activate the Elemental Totems on the ground to create wind currents. That way, they can glide through the wind currents and get there much quicker.

The Pyro Totem (Image via HoYoverse)

After hitting the Hydro Totem on the arch, Travelers can look to the left and snipe the Pyro Totem on the sloped arch.

The Cryo Totem (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach the giant hole in the ground and look toward the bottom right to find the Cryo Totem. Hit it, and then glance at the bottom left to find the Anemo Totem.

The Anemo Totem (Image via HoYoverse)

After hitting the Anemo Totem, Genshin Impact players can ride on various newly created wind currents, one of which gets them very close to the spot where they can use the Starlight Coalescences they've obtained thus far.

Glide upward from here (Image via HoYoverse)

East of the ruins is a wind current near a tree root. Take it to go up as high as possible.

Climb the wall shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

Some climbing will be necessary here. Travelers can glide toward the wall west of them and climb it until they reach the top.

Go up this path (Image via HoYoverse)

Proceed up the path shown above, which should be to the player's right once they start climbing up the wall. Go up this path and head to the left.

Interact with this object to use your Starlight Coalescences (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach this strange-looking object near the wall with a constellation on it. There should be an option to interact with it. Once players enter eight Starlight Coalescences here, they will have no further need for this item. Placing the eighth one will spawn another little star that Genshin Impact players can follow, leading them to a Luxurious Chest.

