How to use Spectral Vision in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Players of Ghostwire: Tokyo will be in for an extremely paranormal experience, as they use their abilities as the protagonist Akito. The citizens have mysteriously vanished and got replaced with "Visitors," spirits from beyond who do not take kindly to Akito's presence.

Players must use cunning and their skills, including Spectral Vision. Here is how players can use Spectral Vision in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Using Spectral Vision in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Players will be able to perform many different types of supernatural abilities when they journey through the storyline in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Among these abilities is the skill Spectral Vision.

This ability is used for players to see all the important things around them in a special highlighted vision. This means things like Visitors, quest objectives, food, items, and waypoints will be highlighted.

Players will need to be wary of dangers around them

Of course, with so many strange and disturbing supernatural beings around, knowing where they are and what is around is important. Spectral vision will allow the player to sense nearby dangers and better prepare for or avoid them altogether.

By constantly staying one step ahead, players can plan their next moves and prepare to strike or hide if needed.

Communicating with the animals is also possible with Spectral Vision

Players will need to face many different enemies in the form of spirits during their time in this beautifully crafted world (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Most of humanity may have vanished during the events of Ghostwire: Tokyo, but there are still animals that remain, such as dogs and cats.

Players can also use Spectral Vision to read these animals' minds. Also, if the player has dog food on them, they can feed the dogs of the city and be granted knowledge about nearby secrets, or possibly even awarded with money.

How players can unlock Spectral Vision

Gamers will be able to unlock Spectral Vision simply by playing through the story. The protagonist, Akito, is possessed by a special spirit named KK.

When players make their way through the story, they will become more in tune with KK and subsequently will be granted this special ability to have Spectral Vision. This is due to their further connection with the other side and the spirits around them.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is scheduled for release on March 25

The game releases on March 25 and is available for pre-order currently in the PlayStation Store as well as the Steam Store (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Fans will be able to get their hands on the game this Friday, March 25. The game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Windows PCs, so players will only be able to play it on those systems.

Players can pre-order it now in the PlayStation store or via the Steam store on PC. Purchasing now will also grant the player access to a few different pre-order bonuses.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha