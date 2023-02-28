How to use Tech Mesh to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Like most survival games, Sons of the Forest requires players to scavenge for materials and craft armor as early as an hour into the game. Dealing with mutants and cannibals, unarmed and unprotected, can be quite difficult with real-life features attributed to the game characters.

Thus, a wise move is to learn about the types of armor and their crafting material early in the game. Various types of armor, like Golden Armor and Bone Armor, can be crafted in due course of the game. Tech Armor is one such item and possibly the most tedious to build, especially in the forest.

Here is a guide to help find Tech Mesh and other raw materials to craft a Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest?

Materials required

Material needed to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Players cannot craft Tech Armor in the game's early stages as it requires time and some experience. The first task, however, is crafting Tech Mesh. It is one of the raw materials of Tech Armor and cannot be found easily in the forest.

The crafting materials for Tech Armor are:

Tech Mesh - 1 Circuit Board - 1 Wires - 1 Batteries - 1 Duct Tape - 1

You can search for most of these on the vast Sons of the Forest map. But the Tech Mesh has to be printed out of a 3D Printer that each uses 250 resin units.

Finding a 3D printer

Location of an underground bunker in Sons of the Forest

You can find a 3D printer on the western side of the map along the river in an underground bunker. The entrance can be difficult to spot, but your mini-map should help highlight the points of interest. Enter the cave and make your way to the end of the bunker.

The bunker is a treasure trove for gathering raw materials to craft various items that Sons of the Forest offers. Here, you will find a 3D printer with a certain amount of printing ink pre-loaded into the cartridge. More can be found in a resin canister nearby.

You can find the rest of the materials, like circuit boards and wires, by scavenging camping and crash sites.

Crafting Tech Armor

Once you have gathered the required materials in your storage, you can build Tech Armor. Here are the steps:

1) Tap "I" to bring up the inventory.

2) Click on the items you require to build the armor and add them to the crafting mat in the middle.

3) When you add each item to the crafting mat, a cog icon will start to fill up, indicating that it is ready to combine them.

4) Hovering over the cog icon will also show you the number of items that can be crafted from the combination of each material on the inventory's crafting mat.

5) Click "Combine" to craft Tech Armor.

Tech Armor will provide you with considerable protection and enhanced sensory capabilities. However, this is often not feasible due to the rarity of certain crafting items, such as batteries and circuit boards. The 3D printer can also print other items like arrows, grapple heads, and masks using Resin for the printer cartridge.

Thus, sorting out your needs and printing them accordingly is advisable. A simple tip would be to use resources based on their real-life availabilities. High-tech resources can be found in underground bunkers and campsites but are limited in the forest.

Craft and save the Tech Armor for hostile situations and use a Bone Armor instead, as it is easy to find and craft. You can also dismantle the crafted items and use them later.

