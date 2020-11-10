Among Us is the trendiest social deduction game in November 2020 and boasts more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It is one of the most popular games during the pandemic, and netizens have shown their love for it by creating memes, video gameplay and multiple crossovers.

Among Us offers different in-game features for both the crewmates and the impostor/s. The Vitals device, available in the Polus Map, is one such utility tool that provides in-game assistance to players.

How to use the Vitals device in Among Us

The Vitals device can only be found in the Polus Map of Among Us.

Use of Vitals

Vitals in the Office

Players can find the Vitals device in the Office. This tool is used to check players' vital status to see who is alive, dead or disconnected. The players will appear in the order in which they joined the lobby.

Player Stats in Vitals

The following colors and markers in Vitals indicate the status of every player in the game:

DEAD (colored Red): This indicates that that player has been killed by an impostor since the last meeting and is lying undetected somewhere on the map.

This indicates that that player has been killed by an impostor since the last meeting and is lying undetected somewhere on the map. OK (colored Green): This indicates that a player is still alive in the game.

This indicates that a player is still alive in the game. D/C (colored Gray): This indicates that the player has been dead since the last meeting or is disconnected from the game. This usually means that their body is not on the map and cannot be reported.

Vitals is a really efficient tool that can also be used to determine the in-game status of a player. Crewmates in Among Us can cleverly use this device to catch the impostor/s in the game.

If somebody has been observing Vitals for a long time, and a player is suddenly dead ( indicated by the red glow on the player's column ) , with the body immediately reported, then it is almost always a self-report.

When an impostor kills someone, their heart rate is also believed to go slightly faster or slower than the rest of the crewmates.

There is also a belief among players that a crewmate's heart rate goes slightly faster when near an impostor. However, this has not been confirmed.

