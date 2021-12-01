How do vending machines work in Roblox?

Vending machines in Roblox can be an excellent source for purchasing and selling items. They’re pretty popular in games like Roblox Islands and Roblox Skyblock.

But using a vending machine in any Roblox game can be quite confusing. Its backward menu options are where most of the chaos comes from. If you’re using a vending machine, here’s a guide on how they work in Roblox.

Roblox: How do vending machines work?

The vending machine in Roblox Skyblock (Image via DefildPlays)

Place a vending machine and select it. You’ll immediately notice the “Edit” option in the top-left corner. You’re now faced with several menu options: Mode, Withdraw, Deposit, and addition and subtraction buttons.

Starting with the Mode option, players can toggle between Mode: Buy and Mode: Sell. If you want others to buy items from you, it has to be set to Mode: Buy, and you need to own the item. If you’re going to purchase items from others, it has to be set to Mode: Sell, and you need to own the item.

The vending machine in Roblox Islands (Image via Telanthric)

Here’s a scenario: you want to buy ten steel rods for 100 Coins each. Set the vending machine to Mode: Sell, deposit a single steel rod, and set the price to 100 Coins. Now, to ensure players won’t scam you, you’d deposit 1000 Coins in this scenario because the total amount for ten steel rods at 100 Coins each is 1000 Coins.

Here’s the following scenario: you want to sell ten steel rods for 200 Coins each. Set the vending machine to Mode: Buy, deposit all ten steel rods, and set the price to 200 Coins. When a player uses the vending machine, they can only purchase a total of 10 steel rods — no more, no less.

Readers should note that this applies to any Roblox game using vending machines. For example, its implementation is identical to Roblox Islands as much as it is to Roblox Skyblock. It’s programmed to work in the same fashion.

