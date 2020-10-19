How to vote in Among Us: Guide for Crewmates to weed out the Impostor

Among Us has maintained its popularity for a lot longer than some imagined. The social deduction game sees a group of Crewmates completing tasks while avoiding death caused by an Impostor. At certain points in the game, players can call meetings to discuss who the Impostor could be. This also happens whenever a dead body is found and reported.

Among Us players converse and attempt to vote out the Impostor in order to win the game. Voting is a basic mechanic in the game where players click on another player and select a checkmark in order to cast their vote.

With that in mind, there are multiple strategies to implement during a vote in order to garner success in Among Us.

Strategies for the voting phase in Among Us

(Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Among Us can be a tricky game to master as no one will ever completely believe any of the other players. Sometimes, this ends in a skipped vote. However, later in the game, Crewmates are always itching to boot the Impostor from the base.

1) Understand the map layouts

Knowing your map is essential in proving your innocence as an Among Us Crewmate (Image Credit: Reddit)

Knowing the map you are playing is essential in proving your innocence as an Among Us Crewmate. Being able to immediately mention where you were, where you saw the body or someone you saw being suspicious is of huge help. On the contrary, keep an eye out for someone who is stumbling through relaying their location. They are either new or are trying to come up with a lie.

2) Do your tasks

If you are doing your tasks, you have a solid alibi (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Doing your tasks in Among Us is the only way to win without determining who the Impostor is. If you are doing your tasks, you have a solid alibi, especially if Visual Tasks is turned on.

Impostors are able to access some interactions within the game but they typically will not be doing tasks. This is similar to understanding the map. If a player is unsure of what tasks they were doing, it is easy to think they may be the Impostor.

3) Be honest and stay calm

It is almost a certainty that tempers will flare in a game of Among Us. Prevent this by staying calm and being honest. It is human nature to want to defend yourself when you are wrongly accused. Do so but in a manner that is not suspicious.

Give the other players every detail about what you did, what you saw and what your role in the game is. More often than not, an Impostor, upon being accused, will tell the Crewmates that they are making a huge mistake. However, that usually turns out to be untrue.