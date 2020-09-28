Among Us: Full map layouts

Among Us has blown up in popularity. A game that is a couple of years old, that had a few players here and there, now boasts one of the most populous player bases of any game currently. Streamers, viewers, and gamers of all kinds have flocked toward Among Us to do their tasks, sabotage the base, and cause a ripple between friendships in this social deduction phenomenon.

In Among Us, players will load into one of three maps, where Crewmates will do tasks and try to survive, while Impostors will try to blend in, kill off the Crewmates, sabotage the base, and turn the other players against each other.

First-time players can often find themselves lost among the bustle of Among Us. These map layouts will give players a look at the terrain beforehand.

Map layouts for Among Us

The Skeld

Image Credits: InnerSloth

The Skeld was the only map when Among Us first launched, and is described as a small frigate ship. It is quite large, however. The Skeld has several vents that Impostors can use to travel from one room to another, but beware of getting caught. The main area is the Cafeteria, where the Emergency Meeting button can be found.

Other areas include:

Upper Engine

Lower Engine

Reactor

Security

Medbay

Electrical

Storage

Admin

Communication

Shields

Weapons

O2

Navigation

Advertisement

MIRA HQ

Image Credits: InnerSloth

MIRA HQ was the second map released for Among Us, and is located high in the Earth's atmosphere. In Among Us lore, it is the headquarters of the company, MIRA, which employs the Crewmates to collect data from other planets.

The map is almost the size of The Skeld and the main room, again, is the Cafeteria. The other areas of MIRA HQ are:

Launchpad

Reactor

Laboratory

Decontamination

Locker Room

Communications

Medbay

Greenhouse

Office

Admin

Storage

Balcony

Polus

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Polus is the third, and currently only other, map within Among Us, and is the largest in the game. This map is a planetside base where the Crewmates set out on an expedition. Polus has several modifications compared to the other maps.

It is missing the Cafeteria area, which has been replaced by the office. While it is the most massive map, the main area to call Emergency Meetings is actually the smallest of the three locations. Other places of importance on Polus are: