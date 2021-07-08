How to wake up Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Let's face it, Gulliver, from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a bit of a jerk. However, the entire ordeal of waking him up is to get a present from him in return for helping him out. It sounds a little self-serving, but then it's just a game.

The iconic seagull has been a part of every Animal Crossing title ever. It serves the same purpose everywhere: To get the players to help him and then give them rewards in return, like special items of furniture and artifacts from around the world.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Gulliver also has a doppelganger (or maybe that is his brother) known as Gullivarrr. Unlike Gulliver, a sea captain, Gullivarrr, as his name suggests, is a pirate. What an interesting Lord Beckett-Jack Sparrow situation.

How to wake Gulliver up and help him in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Helping Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will unlock the Nook Miles goal 'Gulliver's Travails,' an obvious pun on Gulliver's Travels. Interestingly, much like Gulliver from the iconic book by Jonathan Swift, players can randomly find Gulliver washed up on their shores unconscious.

To wake Gulliver up, the players need to keep talking to him persistently. He is sure to wake up after a few attempts. When he wakes up, he will try to contact his crewmates, only to realize that his communicator is missing a few parts.

He will then turn to the player for help, and upon completion, he will bestow them with rewards. Now, finding the communicator parts is pretty easy, but players will need a shovel. Players need to look for water spouts on the beach, the kind that usually indicates the presence of manila clams.

Upon finding all the pieces of the communicator, Gulliver will give the player gifts worldwide, like exotic furniture and headwear. These are all souvenirs from his travels around the world.

After assisting Gulliver 30 times, the player will receive the DIY recipe for a golden shovel.

