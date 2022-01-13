How to watch Genshin Impact lighting up Teleport Waypoint in the Alps today: Livestream time and more

Genshin Impact introduced Dragonspine by taking inspiration from The Alps and is now ready to light up a real-life Teleport Waypoint there. The lighting ceremony will take place soon, and players worldwide will watch it on Twitch.

Where to watch Genshin Impact The Alps Lighting Ceremony

A recent Twitter post confirmed that The Alps Lighting Ceremony will premiere live on Twitch on the GenshinImpactOfficial channel.

The event will begin on January 13, 2022, at 22:00 (UTC+8). Time conversions for players in other zones are:

India - 7:30 PM IST

- 7:30 PM IST USA - 9:00 AM UTC -5

- 9:00 AM UTC -5 UK - 2:00 PM UTC +0

- 2:00 PM UTC +0 Philippines - 10:00 PM UTC +8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



After a long period of anticipation, The Alps Waypoint Lighting Ceremony is finally here.



Waypoint Lighting Ceremony Broadcast Time and Platform:

Twitch: January 13, 2022 22:00 (UTC+8)

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



It is worth noting that the aforementioned ceremony is a result of the crossover between Genshin Impact and Val Thorens. Europe's highest ski resort is now decorated to celebrate Dragonspine's first anniversary in the game.

The Alps presently contain a plethora of posters through which visitors can download miHoYo's action RPG and begin their journey in the beautiful open-world of Teyvat.

What to expect from Genshin Impact lighting up a Teleport Waypoint in The Alps

The lighting-up ceremony for the Teleport Waypoint in The Alps follows a series of web events. Naturally, these web events were focused on making the crossover more community-driven.

Players can help light up the waypoint in The Alps, and they can also make a wish with chances to send them atop a Tree of Wishes in the mountain range. In return, they can earn in-game rewards such as Goulash, Mora, and Primogems.

All in all, it is great to see how the developers are celebrating Dragonspine's first anniversary in the most unexpected way. Even though the crossover with PlayStation that brought Aloy wasn't a massive hit, the collaboration with Val Thorens is undoubtedly as big as it gets.

It is safe to assume that many new players will join Teyvat soon. They'll be welcomed with Xiao and Shenhe banners in the first half of the 2.4 update, while the second half will revolve around Zhongli, Ganyu, and the Lantern Rite rerun event.

Edited by Srijan Sen