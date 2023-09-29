How to watch South Korea vs Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Final today: Odds, time, and more

Chinese Taipei and South Korea will battle it out for the gold in the League of Legends Grand Finals at the Asian Games 2023. Both these teams have performed brilliantly through the Group Stages and the Play-offs, and it can safely be said that both deserve to be in the Grand Finals. At this point, either of the two can win, so this match has the potential to be a nail-biter.

The League of Legends tournament at the Asian Games 2023 saw a total of eight teams make it to the Playoffs. Out of these, China and Vietnam have already secured the third and fourth place, respectively. That said, when does the final match take place, and which roster has a higher potential of winning it all?

Where to watch South Korea vs Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Grand Finals?

The South Korea vs Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Grand Finals is set to begin at 4:00 AM PT / 4:30 PM IST. To watch the match, you can tune into the following services:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

What's more interesting is that this is the first time that Chinese Taipei and South Korea will be facing each other in a match. So whoever wins this face-off will not only take home the gold medal for their country, but they'll also get bragging rights!

Chinese Taipei vs South Korea in the League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Who will win?

It is very difficult to predict who will win at this point in time. Both teams are in an amazing form, and have displayed impeccable skill throughout all their matches so far. Neither has conceded a single round to their opponents throughout the course of the entire tournament.

Going into the Grand Finals, South Korea are clearly the favorites here. Their national team consists of three players who are a part of T1. A major portion of the crowd will be rooting for them.

However, it will be wrong to eliminate Chinese Taipei out of the equation. No one really expected them to make it so far in the tournament. Nevertheless, they've managed to put on a show for their fans ever since the Group Stages, while dominating their opponents without even breaking a sweat!

Both these teams are very evenly balanced, and it will all boil down to who can better handle the pressure at the Grand Finals. Either way, it's the fans who will be the real winners at the end of the day because they'll get to witness some exemplary gameplay during the South Korea vs Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Grand Finals.