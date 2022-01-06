How to watch and save replays in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode multiplayer has been positively received by fans both new and old to the franchise.

The gunplay and the physics-based combat add an incredible amount of fun and gameplay versatility to the shooter, and 343 Industries have done an amazing job in making their latest title one of the best in 2021.

Watch and save replays (Image via Halo Infinite)

The gameplay, especially the online multiplayer aspect, provides some hilarious moments and fails that players love to rewatch and share with friends. The shooter does come with a feature that allows players to not just replay some of their favorite moments from previous games, but even save them permanently on their account.

Halo @Halo 🛑 Stop! 🛑



Hammer time. Grifball has returned to MCC in social matchmaking! 🛑 Stop! 🛑Hammer time. Grifball has returned to MCC in social matchmaking! https://t.co/ONceRMBbqy

This was a highly sought-after feature, and today’s article will talk about exactly how players will be able to save their gameplay and record those amazing outplays and fails - to share with friends and the Halo Infinite community.

Replaying games in Halo Infinite: How to watch and save matches

Halo @Halo Go ahead, show off a bit! Reply with your best Fiesta carnage reports so far Go ahead, show off a bit! Reply with your best Fiesta carnage reports so far 👀 https://t.co/UNY0MLXCS5

Replaying past games and saving them on an account is not all difficult, and players will be able to achieve it rather easily in a few simple steps.

To be able to replay matches in the game, players will first need to go over to the Community tab that can be found at the very top of the main menu screen. Then they will need to select the Theater option, where players will be able to view some of their most recent matches, and to replay them, they will just need to click on it and press ‘Watch.’

Theater mode (Image via Halo Infinite)

The match will be played from the very first second, and fans will be able to go through from the beginning till the end from the perspective of any player. The timeline of each death will also be displayed, along with kills, objectives, scores, and round-end milestones.

Unfortunately, replays on the account are not permanent and will disappear from the library after a certain amount of time has passed. In order to make the matches permanent, players will be required to ‘Bookmark’ them, so that they can continue to visit them at later dates. Much like with viewing, players will just need to click on the ‘Bookmark’ option to permanently save the match replay.

Replays made easy (Image via Halo Infinite)

Also Read Article Continues below

Going over match replays and spectating other players is a great way to get better at the game, and with the shooter offering so many ways to play the game, players will be able to learn a few tips and tricks by viewing others.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider