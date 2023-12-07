How to watch The Game Awards 2023: All platforms and more explored

The Game Awards 2023 is just right around the corner, with just a few hours remaining for the event to go live at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's TGA is packed to the brim with exciting new announcements, surprising reveals, and awards for the best games of this year.

Being one of the final major gaming events of this year, players across the globe will have their eyes on The Game Awards 2023. The community is excited to learn about the Game of the Year winner and whether their favorite titles have made the cut.

Here's everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2023, including how to watch the show online, official platforms, and more.

When can you watch The Game Awards 2023?

According to the event's and Geoff Keighley's official X (formerly Twitter) account, The Game Awards 2023 is scheduled to go live today (December 7, 2023) at 5 PM Pacific Time (PT) in the Microsoft Theatre in LA. The event will be simultaneously livestreamed via official channels (YouTube and Twitch) across the globe, at the same time.

Here are the event's expected stream times for different regions:

America: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (December 7, 2023)

India: 6:30 AM IST(December 8, 2023)

UK: 1:00 AM GMT (December 8, 2023)

Central Europe: 2:00 AM CEST (December 8, 2023)

Japan: 10:00 AM JST (December 8, 2023)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (December 8, 2023)

Similarly to the previous year's The Game Awards, this year's TGA will be preceded by a roughly 30-minute pre-show, providing fans a glimpse at what to expect from the main event.

Where can you watch The Game Awards 2023?

To watch the event live, players will need to tune into the official The Game Awards channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Bilibili (in China). The event is expected to be roughly 2.5 to 3 hours long.

There are also chances of Twitch drops being available for certain games (mostly multiplayer and co-op), but that's yet to be confirmed.

TGA 2023 is expected to feature a few big announcements from both AAA and indie studios across the globe. Most news will be for games that are due for release next year (2024), possibly within the first half. Some that are confirmed to be making an appearance during the event are:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Warframe's upcoming Whispers in the Wall expansion

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Rocket Racing

Dragon's Dogma 2

Apart from these titles, there will also be a bunch of surprise announcements and reveals during TGA 2023.