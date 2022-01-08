How and where to watch Twitch Rivals Warzone EU Showdown

January 2022 marks another Twitch Rivals featuring Call of Duty: Warzone with a prize pool as big as $75,000. That kind of money gets the blood running and should create some action-filled moments from fan-favorite streamers and content creators.

However, this year’s Twitch Rivals Warzone EU Showdown is mixing things up. Spots for the event are already filled, but creators have a second opportunity to compete via a community qualifier. More importantly, it’s a shot at taking home a portion of the prize pool.

If you want to tune into this year’s Twitch Rivals Warzone EU Showdown, here’s how and when to watch it.

Schedule, prize pool and scoring system for Twitch Rivals Warzone EU Showdown

How and when to watch the EU Showdown

For 2022, Twitch Rivals will be hosted on the official Twitch channel. (Watch here!) To catch every moment of the event, tune in on January 25, 2022. The EU showdown starts at 15:00 GMT/17:00 GMT+2 and runs through the day. It will feature multiple teams in a Battle Royale trios tournament.

However, if you wish to only tune into a specific team (or person), content creators can stream their point-of-view via their channels.

Scoring and prize pool

As mentioned before, this year’s Twitch Rivals Warzone EU Showdown tournament has a massive $75,000 prize pool. Here is the scoring structure that ultimately contributes to where a team lands in the placements:

1st : 2.0x

2nd : 1.8x

3rd : 1.6x

4th to 10th : 1.5x

11th to 25th : 1.3x

: 1.3x 1 point per kill

As for the prize money, it’s broken up like this:

1st : $15,000

2nd : $12,000

3rd : $9,000

4th : $6,000

5th : $3,000

6th to 7th : $1,800

8th to 10th : $1,350

11th to 15th : $1,050

16th to 20th : $900

21st to 25th : $750

26th to 30th : $600

31st to 43rd: $450

The further from the first place a team is, the lower the prize money that team will receive, for obvious reasons. It also means the prize money shrinks further when split amongst three people (teams consist of three members).

