How to win Arima Kinen race with Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Arima Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is where most players wave the white flag if they’re using Haru Urara. With a “G” rating in both "Turf" (terrain) and "Long" (distance), the two key conditions for this race, Haru isn’t built to win this one. But if you’re looking to flip the script and give her a well-earned moment of glory, there’s a real, albeit tough, path to victory.

Winning the Arima Kinen with her is one of the most iconic underdog challenges in the game, and it’s completely doable with the right Legacy picks, skill planning, stat distribution, and a bit of community support. On that note, here is a guide to winning the Arima Kinen race with Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Race details: What makes Arima Kinen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby hard?

Arima Kinen details (Image via Cygames)

Before jumping into training and builds, it's essential to understand what you're up against. Here's everything you need to know about the Arima Kinen race:

Racetrack : Nakayama

: Nakayama Course : Inner

: Inner Direction : Clockwise

: Clockwise Participants : 16

: 16 Grade : G1

: G1 Terrain : Turf

: Turf Distance Type : Long

: Long Distance : 2500m

: 2500m Season : Winter

: Winter Time of Day : Daytime

: Daytime Schedule : Classic Class, December (Second Half)

: Classic Class, December (Second Half) Fans required : 25,000

: 25,000 Fans gained for 1st: 30,000

Haru Urara’s default stats make this event brutal for her to handle. You’ll need to work around her weaknesses through Legacy boosts, stat training, and skill optimization.

A guide to winning Arima Kinen race with Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

1) Fixing her Aptitudes

Haru Urara has the lowest possible Aptitude ranking (“G”) for both Turf and Long races, the exact combination seen in Arima Kinen. This sharply reduces her performance unless you raise those ratings through inherited traits from other Umamusume.

To raise her Aptitudes:

You’ll need 3-star Sparks for Long and Dirt from Legacy characters.

Borrow a Legacy (from Discord) that has those Sparks or pair it with one from your own collection.

Aim to raise her Long and Turf ratings to at least D, but an A will give the best chance.

If you can’t get both categories to A before the race, strong skills and good stats can still make it possible to win.

2) Stat goals for Arima Kinen

Haru needs to be well-prepared for a Long-distance race. Here’s the minimum stat range you should aim for:

Speed : 800+

: 800+ Stamina : 600+

: 600+ Power : 800+

: 800+ Guts : 250+

: 250+ Wit: 250+

This spread will help her survive the Long race and give her enough strength to push through in the final moments.

3) Choose the right skills

Recovery skills

Recovery is critical in a Long race in this game, especially with only 600 Stamina. A single good recovery skill can be the difference between finishing strong and falling behind.

Top picks:

Swinging Maestro (preferably from an uncapped SSR Super Creek)

Iron Will (PL 3)

Breath of Fresh Air (SSR Vodka)

Indomitable (PL 5)

Avoid stacking weak Stamina recovery skills as they won’t offer enough benefit.

Speed skills

Focus on final-leg skills that activate late in the race. Early Speed boosts won’t help much here.

Recommended options:

Homestretch Haste

Outer Swell

On Your Left! (SSR Winning Ticket)

Slick Surge

In Body and Mind (SSR Special Week)

These boost her during the final push, which is when she needs it the most.

Passive skills (optional)

If you’ve already secured your recovery and Speed-boosting skills, consider these passives to boost her overall performance:

Firm Conditions : +40–60 Power

: +40–60 Power Non-Standard Distance : +40–60 Stamina

: +40–60 Stamina Lone Wolf: +40 Speed

4) Support Card setup

Go for this setup to help Haru train effectively:

3 Speed

2 Power

1 Stamina

This combo supports stat growth and gives access to helpful skills. Try to increase friendship levels with support characters early, as maxing them unlocks stat boosts and lowers Stamina costs during training.

5) Running style

Always select the Late Surger style for Haru Urara. Her unique skills, Super-Duper Stoked and Super-Duper Climax, trigger late into the race and help her recover Stamina and gain Speed when it matters.

That wraps up our guide on winning the Arima Kinen race with Haru Urara in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

