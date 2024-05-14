How to win as Rebel in Genshin Impact 4.6 Windtrace event

Genshin Impact Windtrace event has returned in the ongoing version 4.6 update with new features and gameplay mechanics. It is one of the fan-favorite recurring events where four players join a Co-op session to play a game of hide and seek. Each game consists of one hunter and three rebels.

During the game, rebels have to fix four signaling devices within the time limit, all while avoiding the hunter. In this article, we will cover everything about the Genshin Impact Windtrace event including tips and strategies on how to win the game as Rebels.

Goal as a Rebel in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event

Rebels' primary task is to repair signal devices (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy is a recurring event in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. As a Rebel, your goal will be to avoid the hunter and fix four out of six signaling devices within the time limit.

Do note each Rebel has two lives, making it easy for you to achieve this goal. Here are some tips to increase their chances of winning games as a Rebel:

1) Choose the appropriate characters

Choose any of these characters for stamina reduction (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best characters you can pick to increase your winning chances in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event:

Kaeya

Razor

Xiao

All three characters provide reduced stamina consumption that will help them escape and climb quickly.

2) Pick the best Windward Arts

Transparency skill is a must-have (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact Windtrace event, your skills will be replaced with the following Windward Arts:

Concealing Beacon

Transparency

Disguise

Starstep

It is recommended that players use Transparency over Concealing Beacon as it provides more value. Always leverage your surroundings and opt for smaller disguises. Alternatively, seek out small or hidden corners for cover.

3) Prioritize multiple signaling devices

Try repairing the device with rebel friends (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep an eye out hunter's location, and choose the farthest signaling devices to fix. Rebels cannot maintain their disguise near these devices or when repairing them. The signal devices also emit light to signal hunters about the repair. However, you can continue where you left off, so focus on repairing two or more devices at a time to keep hunters confused.

Alternatively, you can pair up with other rebels to interact with the signaling device together to reduce the repair time.

4) Help other Rebels escape

Don't forget to rescue fellow Rebels (Image via HoYoverse)

Each rebel has two lives but if all three rebels are caught by hunters, it could lead to an early win for them. Make sure to keep your Windward Arts ready for when you are in pursuit.

Furthermore, always try rescuing your fellow players if they are caught, as this will increase your chances of winning the Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy event.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.